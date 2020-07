Modi was born in a poor family with 6 children. Hitler was also born in a poor family with 6 children.both of then struggled for a good livelihood. Modi received his values of nationalism by joining the RSS. Hitler received his nationalism from the German workers party. Both were against communism. Both modi and Hitler have good oratory skills. Because of this they became very valuable to the BJP and Nazi party. Infact once Hitler threatened to leave the party bcoz of political infighting the party members were scared that it would destroy the party so they made him the leader. Similarly in the 2014 election BJP knew they cannot win without modi so they made him the center of the campaign. Both the parties became extremely dependent on them. The schutzstaffel which was a paramilitary wing of the Nazi party helped the German soldiers in world war 2. Similarly the RSS which is considered BJPs paramilitary wing helped the Indian army in the 1962 war against China. Both Hitler and the Nazi party believed in Lebensraum( greater Germany). They believed some parts of Germany have been occupied by neighbouring states. Similarly the RSS and BJP believes in akhand bhart(greater India) which includes territories from neighbouring countries. Both modi and Hitler came to power when inflation in both India and Germany were high. The Weimar republic was considered to be corrupt and cowardly just like the Congress party. Both are known to have hatred or scepticism for the minority religious and ethnic groups. Some parts of Germany was occupied by France because of the non payment of debts.hitler thought of these as a weakness for gemany. Just like how modi thinks the occupation of some parts of Kashmir by Pakistan is a India's weakness. The Nazi party tried to make a new breed of humans through genetic experiments and crossbreeding. The RSSs health wing also recently tried to make designer babies who would have certain characteristics like great height and fair skin. When Hitler was in power he appointed many officers to the education department of Germany who believed in his ideas. History was being changed to suit his viewpoint. Similarly after modi became prime minister many history textbooks of cbse Rajasthan and Maharashtra state board are getting changed as well to put more focus on Hindu and Sikh Kings and wiping out the mughals and other Muslim rulers.

