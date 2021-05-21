What's new

What are the reqs to move to Canada ?

StormBreaker

StormBreaker

Nov 18, 2019
Guys, There are a lot of Pakistani Canadians here.

Kindly let me know what are the different ways to move to canada,

And expenses, For an undergraduate ? Don’t want the postgraduate/educational pathway as that requires one to become a student
 
Pappa Alpha

Pappa Alpha

Jul 5, 2020
You can apply for PR via express entry but you will need to get good bands in IELTS language test.
 
