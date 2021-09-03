What's new

What are the replacement options for our EW for PAF blinder squadron

In future EW will mke a huge impact as we know artificial intel is getting better abd there are drones cruise missiles killing them with air defence will be very expesive


Russia in syria jammed cruise missile attack of israel and also jammed communication system of baykter drones on turkey in syria


So what are the option for us our falcon system is very old recently it got upgraded by france but still we cant rely on one system
 
Besides that any Sky Strikers type drone or JSOW decoys for SEAD mission?
Russian smerch have I guess a rocket launch drone. If we govern EW warfare, I think enemy cannot use SkyStriker or any drone against our amorous. Does Tunguska fit in this scenario besides EW systems?
Edit: I always thought that perhaps a HAARP like installation at least create noise and clutter these small drones signals and make them useless.
 
No replacements but something to complement the Falcon 20s is in the works. Obviously with PAF slowly expanding and modernizing both transport and EW are being considered too. There were already some rumors flying about of PAF getting new EW platforms, so let’s wait and see.
 
Second this, there’s something in that works.
 
In EW domain; PAF alone is going to surprise many out there. Feb 27th, 2019 was merely a glimpse of what's being aimed at. In not so distant future, as discussed in details almost an year ago in a particular thread, there will be a flying Castle and then there will be supplementing platforms and then, there will be different platforms able to work their own groups while connected to castle for anytime updates for total overview of battlefield including Air, Sea and land. Just imagine the level. Only internet world having so much of political influence will believe that Boys ain't doing nothing.
 
