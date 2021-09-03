What are the replacement options for our EW for PAF blinder squadron

Super Falcon
Jul 3, 2008
In future EW will mke a huge impact as we know artificial intel is getting better abd there are drones cruise missiles killing them with air defence will be very expesive
Russia in syria jammed cruise missile attack of israel and also jammed communication system of baykter drones on turkey in syria
So what are the option for us our falcon system is very old recently it got upgraded by france but still we cant rely on one system
