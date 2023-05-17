What's new

What are the Prospects of PTI in the Future

  • PTI will win a landslide in any elections

    Votes: 11 61.1%

  • PTI will be banned permanently

    Votes: 2 11.1%

  • Many stalwarts/electables will leave PTI in the coming days

    Votes: 7 38.9%

  • PTI will remain intact but lose the elections

    Votes: 3 16.7%

  • PTI will be lead by someone else

    Votes: 2 11.1%

  • None of the above

    Votes: 3 16.7%
  • Total voters
    18
After riding the tide of immense popularity for a year there are signs of PTI juggernaut running out of steam. The Popularity index in Pakistan has always been fluid and circumstantial and no entity has ever had a permanent taste of it.

Banning a political party has always been counter-productive as they all changed names and came out with different titles.

Our Boyz in Pindi have always had an insatiable appetite for making and breaking parties in the past, may not be much different this time as well.

Defaming a political party and its leadership has never been hard in Pakistan, the vicious cycle of rinsing and repeating will continue for a while.

Popular leadership is not recommended in the menu as they become too assertive than their creator, an alternative is always in the pipeline.

The above are just my views on the questions put forward in this survey, many are welcome to differ.
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1658781987975438336
PMLN wish , but Imran Khan already did his job. Now Nawaz can come and " try" takeover. But, dictators did same action against PPP,ANP,Jamat e Islami..... nothing has change. PTI is only National party. Rest are all local.
But right now political engineering has started to destroy PTI ...During Zia era PMLN try destroy PPP ....in every dirty work, we see PMLN and JUIF join establishment ... that is the reason PMLN has no respect in educated circles .
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
After riding the tide of immense popularity for a year there are signs of PTI juggernaut running out of steam. The Popularity index in Pakistan has always been fluid and circumstantial and no entity has ever had a permanent taste of it.

Banning a political party has always been counter-productive as they all changed names and came out with different titles.

Our Boyz in Pindi have always had an insatiable appetite for making and breaking parties in the past, may not be much different this time as well.

Defaming a political party and its leadership has never been hard in Pakistan, the vicious cycle of rinsing and repeating will continue for a while.

Popular leadership is not recommended in the menu as they become too assertive than their creator, an alternative is always in the pipeline.

The above are just my views on the questions put forward in this survey, many are welcome to differ.
Wrong banning parties have always worked

E.g banning of Nap by Bhutto worked
Banning of PPPP by Zia worked only came back after Zia died


PTI will be banned for next 6 yrs at least and more depending upon the next don

One thing is for sure all of Pakistanis I meet are happy they never took their business to Pakistan and don't intend to do it ever
 
Jazzbot said:
Going by the same logic, we are already seeing disastrous the next experiment of establishment aka PDM :lol:

Tell me, are you happy that PML-N has become a yes-man of establishment?
Did you ever seen a visionary leader or follower in PMLN or PDM ? .... they all in govt to clear their corruption cases , and now new black law " tahfuz e parliament bill" ... judge jury and executioner. ..
 
Khan-01 said:
Wrong banning parties have always worked

E.g banning of Nap by Bhutto worked
Banning of PPPP by Zia worked only came back after Zia died


PTI will be banned for next 6 yrs at least and more depending upon the next don

One thing is for sure all of Pakistanis I meet are happy they never took their business to Pakistan and don't intend to do it ever
Pak is in for a long ride of economic destitution. Overseas Pakistanis are largely against the corrupt PDM regime and will unlikely invest anything there. Once the dust settles PDM will start attacking each other and then make for the exit to a western or middle Eastern country.
 
lightning F57 said:
Pak is in for a long ride of economic destitution. Overseas Pakistanis are largely against the corrupt PDM regime and will unlikely invest anything there. Once the dust settles PDM will start attacking each other and then make for the exit to a western or middle Eastern country.
Believe it , we seen many politicians, bureaucrats and retied army officers , they become biggest honest and pro democracy the moment they land in Western countries and tell you stories of corruption and show they were the nice guys, rest were the corrupt ones ...
 
After torturing and imprisoning over 7000 workers, Banning was their last resort and it is not going to work, because no one will buy their narrative now. It will be challenged in courts and of course PTI will win. the more they try to damage PTI, the stronger and more popular it becomes. Infact they have damaged their own political existence and decimated other smaller PDM parties.


PDM and Army have hit a dead end and they dont have much time left. They are defeated politically and legally. Only one option now, and that is to runaway after election.
 
I will be honest PTI is having it's stuffing knocked out of it
The only chance PTI has is if the population mass votes of it

And between PDM and rigging, chances are low of any result


However their are things to consider

1-PDM has been a DISASTER
In the past when one crappy corrupt party would inevitable fail, they would switch to the other useless corrupt political party so they gave the illusion of choice, democracy and electoral accountability


however their is NO SECOND OPTION AT THE MOMENT 😞

If they are Intent on destroying the PTI they may succeed but PDM has been a DISASTER so at election time, their is no alternative for the voters



so if PDM continue as they have, destroying the economy, not achieving anything then Pakistan may even default


As long as IK survives, the PTI somehow can stay in tact

Then the corruption, ineptitude, uselessness of the PDM will be it's biggest enemy

And PTI could make a comeback
 
HAIDER said:
Believe it , we seen many politicians, bureaucrats and retied army officers , they become biggest honest and pro democracy the moment they land in Western countries and tell you stories of corruption and show they were the nice guys, rest were the corrupt ones ...
The public is the same. Lying is deeply ingrained.
 
Ik is the new Mujeeb; popular and has vision. If Estab keep on repeating the Bengal scenario they will end up losing big time. People anger is climbing the escalatory ladder exponentially. Financial worries aint going anywhere in coming 10 years keeping the bowl boiling. Now its matter of time an armed resistance sprout within the country. The end is going to be bloody and brutal for both people and estab.
 

