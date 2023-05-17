What are the Prospects of PTI in the Future

After riding the tide of immense popularity for a year there are signs of PTI juggernaut running out of steam. The Popularity index in Pakistan has always been fluid and circumstantial and no entity has ever had a permanent taste of it.



Banning a political party has always been counter-productive as they all changed names and came out with different titles.



Our Boyz in Pindi have always had an insatiable appetite for making and breaking parties in the past, may not be much different this time as well.



Defaming a political party and its leadership has never been hard in Pakistan, the vicious cycle of rinsing and repeating will continue for a while.



Popular leadership is not recommended in the menu as they become too assertive than their creator, an alternative is always in the pipeline.



The above are just my views on the questions put forward in this survey, many are welcome to differ.