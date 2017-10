The aforementioned source, Aman, Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, have set up these military bases as a military force against Iran and Turkey.

In this regard, Kurdish Kurdish parties in Iraqi Kurdistan in their last meeting on September 25th will mark the date of the referendum on the determination of the fate of this region.



The meeting and the agreement reached at the end was headed by Massoud Barzani in the Salah al-Din area of Erbil and among the boycott of the meeting by some Iraqi political circles and political forces.



The results of the meeting were met with different regional and international reactions, while Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates welcomed and supported the referendum on the fate of Kurdistan, Iran, Turkey, the United States, Russia and Germany opposed it.



The source revealed that he continued to disclose the bilateral agreements between Riyadh and Erbil in the field of security and intelligence, and emphasized that hundreds of Saudi, Jordanian and Emirati military systems are currently covering military advisor and mentor of Peshmerga elements in cities such as Erbil and Duhok.

Kurdistan Democratic ruling party after the defeat of ISIL in Iraq and the closure of the case of this Takfiri terrorist group With the liberation of the city of Mosul, the capital of the province of Nineveh in the northwest of Iraq, By conducting this referendum, it is trying to put pressure on the international community to determine the fate of the region.