Foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi broke the news that India is preparing for another escalation with Pakistan between the dates of April 16-20 based on intel reports.Definitely, govt does not break such news until it has some authentic information and a valid reason to do so.But let me walk through my thought process as to what could be the reasons and what the possibilities.Since Pakistan's counter strike on Feb 27, 2019, Indian military establishment has been in a state of shock and anger. Regardless of the false propaganda by their nationalist and war-mongering media, Indians are not internally satisfied and know that they are being fed lies. Furthermore, the extent of material and life damage Indian side has suffered is a lot more than their media is allowed to report. And this can be easily gauged from the body language of Indian military leadership: very tense faces and quivering lips & shaking hands.While, Pakistani response was calm but firm. And the next day Pakistani military proved its mettle by downing two IAF A/Cs (1 SU 30, 1 MiG 21 Bison), captured IAF pilot and struck military targets though it did not engage the target directly but and fired SOWs in nearby empty space but still in resulted in a huge loss to an arms depot as acknowledged by India side. India also lost a Mi17 with 7 people onboard during the operation under suspicious circumstance though Pakistani side did not claim it as its kill. That strike ran shudders through the Indian mil establishment and the belligerent nationalist crowd. The psychological harm was severer than the physical loss and it busted many myths better than the duo of Adam Savage & Jamie Hyneman. Which led to this circus by three monkeys. It was thoroughly embarassing, it would have better if they kept silent than this press conference.Later, India planned a missile strike which was foiled by timely intel and strong response from Pakistan and two of the Indian submarines were also pushed back. So their air attack, strategic force (missile) and naval all failed miserably while an attack by India army was not even on the table due to the presence of TNW on Pakistani sides. Also, Sikhs soldiers did not want to take part in a war with Pakistan so the Sikh regiments have been posted elsewhere and regiments from southern and eastern commands have moved to Pak-India border in Punjab and Rajasthan.PAF strike sent IAF back to the drawing board and it started doing extensive exercises along Pakistani border and again lost two more A/Cs (1 MiG 21, 1 Su 27/30). While on media and diplomatic front India did not find any takers of its false narrative rather the international media, traditionally being pro-India vis-a-vis Pakistan, categorically debunked all the false stories cooked up India partially thanks to the professional handling of media by the ISPR and partially due to total lack of evidence from Indian side.As a last resort, USA gave India an ASAT missile to strike its own satellite in LEO to send Pakistan & China a message but especially to restore some of the lost morale and help Modi win the elections because he will let Uncle Sam milk the cow of Indian military budget.However within a month, Indians have acquired new weapons on emergency basis, prepared a new plan and undertook some extensive exercises. So now Indian establishment thinks it is ready for new escalation to at least draw the match.