The sizeable Indian and Pakistani expatriates community will inundate Edgbaston, Birmingham on Sunday as both teams will lock horns in the much-awaited group B fixture of the Champions Trophy. Considered as the most fierce cricketing rivalry, Indo-Pak canters are not only a fan’s delight but are cash cows for broadcasters and advertisers, besides having political undertones. The tie will be all the more heated because relations between the two countries in regards politics and cricket are severed. Last week, the Indian government ruled out the possibility of bilateral matches between the two owed to rising tensions at the political, military, and diplomatic levels.



“India-Pakistan cannot play bilateral series till terror from Pakistan remains,” the Union minister for sports told reporters last week.



Politics aside, Sunday’s game will not be affected and will become the center of attraction for over a billion people in the erstwhile sub-continent.



Both teams will be facing each other after a lapse of 28 months when India drubbed Pakistan in the World Cup fixture in 2015.