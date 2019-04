Here are the specs. And already integrated weapons with in allowed range can be bought and this could prove to be a good counter for Indian air defences. Plus it will be a Turkish effort but can prove very fruitful for us. We don't need to get into deplomacy with USA to integrate F-16 with cruise missiles and we will achieve the goal.F-16 are here to stay with PAF for a long time and this system can give them some missing capability. It will do great for ground attack tactical role.I will keep providing input in this thread for now I would like the discussion to move on and more info added my other members. @cabatli_53 your input will be a great help my friend.Turkey is integrating many weapons of F-16 so I am a bit optimistic that many future upgrades for Pakistani F-16 would come from Turkey and these babies will stay relevant for quite sometime.Like Goktug air to air missile and much.