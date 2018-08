What are the best ways to combat propaganda?

Dima Vorobiev , I worked for Soviet propaganda

Answered May 14, 2018

Propaganda, a.k.a. “fake news”, in the XXI century denotes facts and opinions that we don’t like. It’s everywhere. But don’t despair.



Modern media offer unprecedented possibilties for avoiding propaganda. The most useful thing you can do is radically cull your sources of information. This is what most propaganda-aware people do on the opposite sides of the political spectrum. They never read anything from people who disagree with them.



Echo chambers, or moderated social forums where no dissenting voices are tolerated, is per today our best accomplishment in creating safe, propaganda-free places.



Find an echo chamber of your own liking. Inside it, on the rare occasions of bad news percolating through several layers of anti-propaganda barriers, they usually come defused and harmless. Some of people populating these echo chambers, brave men and women who are immune to propaganda, take upon them scouting external, infested, propaganda-filled sources. They come back with tidbits they find relevant and share them with the rest of community wrapped in solid layers of (1) rephrasing, (2) omitting and (3) interpretation. Some of these people are really good at that.



The contemporary Russian cartoon below shows a widespread suspicion among our public that the media landscape nowadays is corrupted to a degree when you must watch out for propaganda even when you’re listening to the voice of God.

​