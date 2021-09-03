What are the additional options for PAF EW and blinder squadron?

In EW domain; PAF alone is going to surprise many out there. Feb 27th, 2019 was merely a glimpse of what's being aimed at. In not so distant future, as discussed in details almost an year ago in a particular thread, there will be a flying Castle and then there will be supplementing platforms and then, there will be different platforms able to work their own groups while connected to castle for anytime updates for total overview of battlefield including Air, Sea and land. Just imagine the level. Only internet world having so much of political influence will believe that Boys ain't doing nothing.