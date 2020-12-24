What Are Deepfakes and How Are They Created?

Deepfake technologies: What they are, what they do, and how they’re made

What is a deepfake?

How deepfakes are created

RealTalk: We Recreated Joe Rogan's Voice Using Artificial Intelligence

Who created deepfakes?

What are deepfakes used for?

How do we stop malicious deepfakes?

Note: I do not agree to the threat perception this article has i.e. making women as its most sort after target...IMHO, deep fakes technology pose much greater threat to the

National Security of a Country

How synthetic media, or deepfakes, could soon change our world