What Americans are saying about California?

I went to San Francisco a few years ago on a business trip just before covid started...



First time in my life :



1 - I thought i was gonna get stabbed and mugged on the metro on the way to downtown. And i have been on every single tubeline in London - never once had that feeling!!!

2 - first time i saw more than 2-3 homeless people in batch ( homelessness is far less visible in the UK )... saw streets and streets of homeless people - so damn weird...

3 - I walked down one street looking for a kebab(sharwama joint)- everyone looked at me - and i thought i was gonna get murdered.



Very uncomfortable - i quickly learnt to not treat San Francisco the same as a typical uk town/city as you will get into trouble if you do. Was Uber all the way after my initial experinces.