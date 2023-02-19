What's new

What Americans are saying about California?

Ali_Baba

Ali_Baba

SENIOR MEMBER
May 27, 2018
5,004
1
6,832
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
I went to San Francisco a few years ago on a business trip just before covid started...

First time in my life :

1 - I thought i was gonna get stabbed and mugged on the metro on the way to downtown. And i have been on every single tubeline in London - never once had that feeling!!!
2 - first time i saw more than 2-3 homeless people in batch ( homelessness is far less visible in the UK )... saw streets and streets of homeless people - so damn weird...
3 - I walked down one street looking for a kebab(sharwama joint)- everyone looked at me - and i thought i was gonna get murdered.

Very uncomfortable - i quickly learnt to not treat San Francisco the same as a typical uk town/city as you will get into trouble if you do. Was Uber all the way after my initial experinces.
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
31,384
28
20,640
Country
United States
Location
United States
Ali_Baba said:
I went to San Francisco a few years ago on a business trip just before covid started...

First time in my life :

1 - I thought i was gonna get stabbed and mugged on the metro on the way to downtown. And i have been on every single tubeline in London - never once had that feeling!!!
2 - first time i saw more than 2-3 homeless people in batch ( homelessness is far less visible in the UK )... saw streets and streets of homeless people - so damn weird...
3 - I walked down one street looking for a kebab(sharwama joint)- everyone looked at me - and i thought i was gonna get murdered.

Very uncomfortable - i quickly learnt to not treat San Francisco the same as a typical uk town/city as you will get into trouble if you do. Was Uber all the way after my initial experinces.
Click to expand...

It didn't used to be that way. The last time I was in San Francisco was in the early 1990's and it was rather nice actually...uh well hmm mostly nice...I guess I missed the chance to hit O'Farrell's when they had the..ahem..long "fun" list though.

I remember trying to figure out how I could get my rental car airborne along this route...but alas crappy high California emission standards crippled my rental.
It's tough you can't see anything.
 
Last edited:
Ali_Baba

Ali_Baba

SENIOR MEMBER
May 27, 2018
5,004
1
6,832
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Hamartia Antidote said:
It didn't used to be that way. The last time I was in San Francisco was in the early 1990's and it was fine.

I remember trying to figure out how I could get my rental car airborne along this route...but alas crappy high emissions standards crippled my rental.
It's tough you can't see anything.
Click to expand...

I have been to Texas a few times ( Dallas/Autin/Houston ) - felt much safer - kind of interesting to me. Planning on going to New York some day soon.
 
VCheng

VCheng

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 29, 2010
46,297
57
39,337
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Hamartia Antidote said:
It didn't used to be that way. The last time I was in San Francisco was in the early 1990's and it was fine.

I remember trying to figure out how I could get my rental car airborne along this route...but alas crappy high emissions standards crippled my rental.
It's tough you can't see anything.
Click to expand...

I tried it. All I did was bump my head against the roof. :D
 
James David

James David

PROFESSIONAL
Aug 5, 2015
736
1
906
Country
United States
Location
United States
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
31,384
28
20,640
Country
United States
Location
United States
VCheng said:
I tried it. All I did was bump my head against the roof. :D
Click to expand...

Haha! Awesome!!!!
I had a good time. I surprisingly liked the place. The rush hour traffic on 101 was absolutely ridiculous though. Worst I have ever dealt with in my entire life. WTF! They were not kidding about California traffic. It was like 5 lanes too and we are lucky to have 4 on our highways.
 
Last edited:
VCheng

VCheng

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 29, 2010
46,297
57
39,337
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
James David said:
Grandpa @VCheng.. You be the judge dude!
Click to expand...

I can - ahem - personally testify to that. :D

Hamartia Antidote said:
Haha! Awesome!!!!
I had a good time. I surprisingly liked the place. The rush hour traffic on 101 was absolutely ridiculous though. Worst I have ever dealt with in my entire life. WTF!
Click to expand...

The best parts are the beaches and Highway 1. Simply awesome!



ace32c86f2106ea83b91b1d55e37ff6b58b965da.jpg
 
Last edited:
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
31,384
28
20,640
Country
United States
Location
United States
VCheng said:
I can - ahem - personally testify to that. :D



The best parts are the beaches and Highway 1. Simply awesome!



View attachment 917123
Click to expand...

Yes, I made sure to take the road along the coast. Very nice. Although the lack of adequate guardrails made me a bit uneasy. It's pretty flat in New England and you don't usually find yourself in a situation where you can peer out your window to see doom with a tiny wire along the edge of the road preventing it..

noguardrails.png

meh...who needs guardrails! A stretch of dirt two feet wide with no streetlights is fine. Keeps you alert on those late night thunderstorm rides home.
 
Last edited:
C

Chute

MEMBER

New Recruit

Jan 26, 2023
45
0
57
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
James David said:
Grandpa @VCheng.. You be the judge dude!

www.elitedaily.com

We're Undeniable: 7 Real Reasons Why West Coast Girls Are The Best

I know we have all heard this argument before. Between the West Coast and the East Coast, which one is better? There are desirable things in both coasts, but as a born-and-bred Cali girl who has visited the East Coast and has friends from there, I…
www.elitedaily.com www.elitedaily.com
Click to expand...

Well the beach boys made a great song about all that, so it is definitely fact by that alone.
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
31,384
28
20,640
Country
United States
Location
United States
VCheng said:
LOL. That is the best part that adds to the excitement! Windows down, tires squealing, slingshotting out of curves with a roaring V8 - good times. :D
Click to expand...

You know even those lumberjack types up in Maine aren't that crazy to leave a cliff face wide open.

maine.png



2f791j.jpg
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Muhammed45
American terrorists attack a mosque in California with Molotov cocktails
2 3
Replies
31
Views
1K
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Get Ya Wig Split
California Poised to Overtake Germany as World’s No. 4 Economy
Replies
0
Views
277
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split
Hamartia Antidote
6.4 earthquake shakes Northern California: At least 2 hurt, 70K lose power, damage reported
Replies
0
Views
292
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Breaking: Chinese [Marijuana] farmworkers among 7 dead in [mass] shootings at Half Moon Bay, California [shooter also identified as Chinese]
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
78
Views
2K
jhungary
jhungary
jhungary
Tesla plunges 76.2 metres off a California cliff, all four occupants survive
Replies
11
Views
401
jhungary
jhungary

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom