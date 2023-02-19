What Americans are saying about California?

StraightEdge
FULL MEMBER
- Jan 21, 2021
- 1,152
- -5
- Country
-
- Location
-
I went to San Francisco a few years ago on a business trip just before covid started...
First time in my life :
1 - I thought i was gonna get stabbed and mugged on the metro on the way to downtown. And i have been on every single tubeline in London - never once had that feeling!!!
2 - first time i saw more than 2-3 homeless people in batch ( homelessness is far less visible in the UK )... saw streets and streets of homeless people - so damn weird...
3 - I walked down one street looking for a kebab(sharwama joint)- everyone looked at me - and i thought i was gonna get murdered.
Very uncomfortable - i quickly learnt to not treat San Francisco the same as a typical uk town/city as you will get into trouble if you do. Was Uber all the way after my initial experinces.
It didn't used to be that way. The last time I was in San Francisco was in the early 1990's and it was fine.
I remember trying to figure out how I could get my rental car airborne along this route...but alas crappy high emissions standards crippled my rental.
It's tough you can't see anything.
It didn't used to be that way. The last time I was in San Francisco was in the early 1990's and it was fine.
I remember trying to figure out how I could get my rental car airborne along this route...but alas crappy high emissions standards crippled my rental.
It's tough you can't see anything.
Grandpa @VCheng.. You be the judge dude!I tried it. All I did was bump my head against the roof.
I tried it. All I did was bump my head against the roof.
Grandpa @VCheng.. You be the judge dude!
Haha! Awesome!!!!
I had a good time. I surprisingly liked the place. The rush hour traffic on 101 was absolutely ridiculous though. Worst I have ever dealt with in my entire life. WTF!
I can - ahem - personally testify to that.
The best parts are the beaches and Highway 1. Simply awesome!
View attachment 917123
Yes, I made sure to take the road along the coast. Very nice. Although the lack of adequate guardrails made me a bit uneasy.
Grandpa @VCheng.. You be the judge dude!
We're Undeniable: 7 Real Reasons Why West Coast Girls Are The BestI know we have all heard this argument before. Between the West Coast and the East Coast, which one is better? There are desirable things in both coasts, but as a born-and-bred Cali girl who has visited the East Coast and has friends from there, I…www.elitedaily.com
LOL. That is the best part that adds to the excitement! Windows down, tires squealing, slingshotting out of curves with a roaring V8 - good times.
You know even those lumberjack types up in Maine aren't that crazy leaving a cliff face wide open.
View attachment 917133
yeppers!