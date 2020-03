What America can learn from China’s use of robots and telemedicine to combat the coronavirus

Earlier this month, a field hospital staffed by robots opened in the Hongshan Sports Center in Wuhan, China, where the pandemic began.

Dubbed the Smart Field Hospital, the facility can serve 20,000 patients and is a project involving Wuhan Wuchang Hospital, China Mobile and CloudMinds, a maker of cloud robotics systems based in China and the U.S.

It is a trial aimed at relieving exhausted health-care workers even as the outbreak in China slowed in recent weeks.

Telemedicine rediscovered