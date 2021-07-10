What Afghans Think About Pakistan?
Exploring the thinking of Afghani youth regarding Taliban, Pakistan, and Afghanistan with tonight’s guests, Shahrzad and Asad. What is the city life in Afghanistan like? Is there any possibility for the Taliban to make government in Afghanistan? Do the people of Afghanistan resist or support the Taliban? Is there any possibility of a Civil War? What do the youth of Afghanistan think? What do Afghanis think about Pakistan? What do Afghanis think about their other neighboring countries? Future of Afghanistan in the best and worst scenario?
00:00 Tonight’s guests: Shahrzad Koofi & Asad Kosha
02:40 What is the city life in Afghanistan like?
07:12 Is there any possibility for the Taliban to make government in Afghanistan?
09:52 Does the people of Afghanistan resist or support the Taliban?
14:32 Is there any possibility for Civil War?
15:30 What do young Afghans think about the peace process?
19:50 What do Afghans think about Pakistan?
29:17 What do Afghans think about their other neighboring countries?
37:34 Future of Afghanistan in the best and worst scenario?
