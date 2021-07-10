What's new

What Afghans Think About Pakistan?

What Afghans Think About Pakistan?


Exploring the thinking of Afghani youth regarding Taliban, Pakistan, and Afghanistan with tonight’s guests, Shahrzad and Asad. What is the city life in Afghanistan like? Is there any possibility for the Taliban to make government in Afghanistan? Do the people of Afghanistan resist or support the Taliban? Is there any possibility of a Civil War? What do the youth of Afghanistan think? What do Afghanis think about Pakistan? What do Afghanis think about their other neighboring countries? Future of Afghanistan in the best and worst scenario?

00:00 Tonight’s guests: Shahrzad Koofi & Asad Kosha
02:40 What is the city life in Afghanistan like?
07:12 Is there any possibility for the Taliban to make government in Afghanistan?
09:52 Does the people of Afghanistan resist or support the Taliban?
14:32 Is there any possibility for Civil War?
15:30 What do young Afghans think about the peace process?
19:50 What do Afghans think about Pakistan?
29:17 What do Afghans think about their other neighboring countries?
37:34 Future of Afghanistan in the best and worst scenario?

What Afghans Think About Pakistan?


Exploring the thinking of Afghani youth regarding Taliban, Pakistan, and Afghanistan with tonight's guests, Shahrzad and Asad. What is the city life in Afghanistan like? Is there any possibility for the Taliban to make government in Afghanistan? Do the people of Afghanistan resist or support the Taliban? Is there any possibility of a Civil War? What do the youth of Afghanistan think? What do Afghanis think about Pakistan? What do Afghanis think about their other neighboring countries? Future of Afghanistan in the best and worst scenario?

00:00 Tonight's guests: Shahrzad Koofi & Asad Kosha
02:40 What is the city life in Afghanistan like?
07:12 Is there any possibility for the Taliban to make government in Afghanistan?
09:52 Does the people of Afghanistan resist or support the Taliban?
14:32 Is there any possibility for Civil War?
15:30 What do young Afghans think about the peace process?
19:50 What do Afghans think about Pakistan?
29:17 What do Afghans think about their other neighboring countries?
37:34 Future of Afghanistan in the best and worst scenario?

At least they were civil, eloquent and well-spoken. If the majority of Afghans were like this, Pakistan and Afghanistan could have good relations.
 
Already hv listen half.. then left. BTW she doesn't seem 23 year old.

They are right that with more connectivity due to socila media etc, Taliban cannot control Afg easily. So Taliban should make a consensus govt or control media for that.
 
I was about to Post & share this Podcast of Muzamil but I'm glad you did..

The Girl is very open about the whole situation & the way she put forward the point about the General populous being Sympathetic to Talibans = that is why talibs are being able to take big chunks of land + another point to note (it's no secret) She also said that govt failed to control the (gangs,thieves, criminals) robberies etc..

It's no surprise that the population would prefer Talibans so that there are some rules,controls, regulations & justice in form of jirgas i.e free of cost & quick decisions.. govt justice system is broken + takes too much time for decisions + poor Afghans can't afford to pay fees to hire lawyers + on top of that corruption.

Afg govt,USA itself is responsible for all the mess,Failures + the list is too long to mention each & everything.
 
With a slight software update, I always considered them Pakistanis. You never know what the future has for both Conjoined twins.
 
Afghanistan media is more poisonous than india and this guy puts blame on Pakistan media. I have rarely seen Pakistani media bashing Afghanistan. They dont accept the reality that afghans put blame on Pakistan for their own failures. I have never seen an afghan say Thank you for the sheltering millions of refugees for 4 decades.
 
