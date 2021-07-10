What Afghans Think About Pakistan?

I was about to Post & share this Podcast of Muzamil but I'm glad you did..



The Girl is very open about the whole situation & the way she put forward the point about the General populous being Sympathetic to Talibans = that is why talibs are being able to take big chunks of land + another point to note (it's no secret) She also said that govt failed to control the (gangs,thieves, criminals) robberies etc..



It's no surprise that the population would prefer Talibans so that there are some rules,controls, regulations & justice in form of jirgas i.e free of cost & quick decisions.. govt justice system is broken + takes too much time for decisions + poor Afghans can't afford to pay fees to hire lawyers + on top of that corruption.



Afg govt,USA itself is responsible for all the mess,Failures + the list is too long to mention each & everything.