‘We’re Here Because We’re Nowhere’: Kashmir’s ‘Other’ Pandits - Kashmir Observer It’s been ten days since non-migrant pandits are sitting on “fast-unto-death for survival” in Old Srinagar without getting any official assurances. If the situation arises, they warn, they would go out on streets to fight for their rights.

But what about Kashmiri Pandits??An oft-used slogan by the Sanghi fascists to justify all sorts of crimes against Muslims and Kashmiris in India.Well, for the past 10 days there is a group of Kashmiri Pandits that have undertaken an indefinite hunger strike because the supposedly pro-Hindu BJP government has not acceded to their seemingly insignificant demand of 500 government jobs.But you won't hear any Sanghis saying "What about Kashmiri Pandits" now, will you??