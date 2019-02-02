What's new

What about Kashmiri Pandits

xeuss

xeuss

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 22, 2019
2,953
6
6,350
Country
India
Location
United States
But what about Kashmiri Pandits??

An oft-used slogan by the Sanghi fascists to justify all sorts of crimes against Muslims and Kashmiris in India.

Well, for the past 10 days there is a group of Kashmiri Pandits that have undertaken an indefinite hunger strike because the supposedly pro-Hindu BJP government has not acceded to their seemingly insignificant demand of 500 government jobs.

But you won't hear any Sanghis saying "What about Kashmiri Pandits" now, will you??



kashmirobserver.net

‘We’re Here Because We’re Nowhere’: Kashmir’s ‘Other’ Pandits - Kashmir Observer

It’s been ten days since non-migrant pandits are sitting on “fast-unto-death for survival” in Old Srinagar without getting any official assurances. If the situation arises, they warn, they would go out on streets to fight for their rights.
kashmirobserver.net kashmirobserver.net
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Bagheera Farooq Abdullah demands probe into Kashmiri Pandits' exodus; blames then-Guv Jagmohan Kashmir War 13
xeuss Kashmiri Pandit body demands restoration of Article 370 Central & South Asia 150
Suriya A Debate between an Azad kashmiri and a kashmir Pandit Kashmir War 1
S Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch killed by freedom fighters in Anantnag Kashmir War 39
IndoCarib #HumWapasAayenge: Kashmiri Pandits stage silent protest to mark 30 years of exodus Central & South Asia 16
jamahir 1990/01/19 and the Kashmiri Pandits Central & South Asia 50
Zibago Kashmiri Pandits: A Tale of Betrayal & Bigotry Social & Current Events 4
-=virus=- An evening with Steve Bannon and kashmiri pandits Americas 11
Ritual Kashmiri Pandits, Dogras and Sikhs Sign Petition Condemning Abrogation of Article 370 Central & South Asia 0
Kashmiri Pandit Kashmiri Pandits' exile: 7 centuries of injustice, 1 millennium of unhealed wounds Central & South Asia 38

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top