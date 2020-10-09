What's new

What a White supremacist looks like

Suriya

With the rise of social media, there is must faster rise of Islamophobia around the world. Islamic fundamentalisms in other part of world are shown in social media causing problems for regular Muslims living in the West. I can bet, had there been another 9/11 type incident in today's time, there would be communal riots in the West like we see in India.
 
Dalit

Dalit

'Murica. Love Uyghur for propaganda against China, but hate Islam and all Muslims.
The Hindu RSS monster is condoning the hate as usual.

You just worry about COVID superspreader. The last time I checked your kind were being beaten up for looking like Middle Eastern.
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

@waz @The Eagle @Irfan Baloch @WebMaster @Foxtrot Alpha @krash

Islamaphobia from the usual suspects have started up again.
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

FuturePAF said:
When caught they say it was a joke, but this is what a white supremacist radical looks like

Minnesota is basically a Scandinavian town. But look at the positive side, a massive public response in favor of Muslims.
This town has racial issues. No place for Indians in this town anyway. Recently racial riots started when a black man died during the chase.
 
KurtisBrian

so we should show the faces of the Islamic terrorists who commit terror and say "this is what an Islamic terrorist looks like?" almost always a brown or black guy. okay. lump them all together by appearance. That must be what somebody wants since that is what this thread is doing.
 
Genghis khan1

Genghis khan1

FuturePAF said:
When caught they say it was a joke, but this is what a white supremacist radical looks like

The issue with Muslims in US, that they are timid, uneducated about hate crime law, #2 they do not want to prosecute hate crimes. and let it go to show themself as innocent peace-loving angels. Guess what nobody cares, there is no good cookie for not prosecuting. These hate crimes are on the rise.
 
waz

waz

There has been a fair few e.g. suicide attacks killing dozens. But people are mature enough to understand its a crazy few. They also don't vote in crazy medieval parties who bait for the blood of minorities.
 
jamal18

I saw a tweet of a muslim woman who was racially abused on a bus. She apparently came home and cried.
I told her clearly that if she doesn't take steps to prosecute the culprit, she get zero sympathy from me.
 
Genghis khan1

Genghis khan1

In the US it is common for people to lie or exaggerate situations over 911 dispatch phone to get a faster police response. Kaly do that all the time. Desi totally opposite. koi chapair mar ker b chala jae. It's OK.
 
Clutch

Clutch

The only problem with that is 9/11 was an inside supported act... You cannot do another 9/11 with all the increased surveillance and security protocols in place now since 9/11.

Indians do riots and lynching because they just say a Muslim with a beef sandwich. Big difference.
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

The point is to show “normal” he looks. Hate is a mental disease and in America we don’t take mental health care seriously enough.

Also, how the perpetrator says it’s all a joke, like this is all a game. Playing with the lives of others (as if a congregation of mostly black and brown people are his play things; white supremacist) with racial slurs is a way for him to gets his rocks off.

This is not to lump all white people in one category, not by a long shot, but to show that those that act out of white supremacy are trying to cause terror.

just like President Biden said “White Supremacy is Terrorism”; the most lethal threat to America as told to President Biden by the intelligence community.

 
Kabira

Kabira

lol thats what Indians wished but we all know what happened... These white thugs turned on Indians and all ethnic minorties post Trump USA. Today these white terrorists hardly ever target any muslim. Their target are usually visible minorities like sikhs with turbans or east asians.
 
