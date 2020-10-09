What a White supremacist looks like

KurtisBrian said: so we should show the faces of the Islamic terrorists who commit terror and say "this is what an Islamic terrorist looks like?" almost always a brown or black guy. okay. lump them all together by appearance. That must be what somebody wants since that is what this thread is doing. Click to expand...

The point is to show “normal” he looks. Hate is a mental disease and in America we don’t take mental health care seriously enough.Also, how the perpetrator says it’s all a joke, like this is all a game. Playing with the lives of others (as if a congregation of mostly black and brown people are his play things; white supremacist) with racial slurs is a way for him to gets his rocks off.This is not to lump all white people in one category, not by a long shot, but to show that those that act out of white supremacy are trying to cause terror.just like President Biden said “White Supremacy is Terrorism”; the most lethal threat to America as told to President Biden by the intelligence community.