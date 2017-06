India vs Pakistan, Hockey World League Semi-Final, highlights: IND 6 PAK 1



India beat arch-rivals Pakistan 6-1 in a 5-8 classification play-off in the Hockey World League Semi-Final in London on Saturday. A Ramandeep Singh double either side of goals by Talwinder and Akashdeep Singh gave India a 4-0 lead after half-time. Harmanpreet added a fifth in the 3rd quarter before Ajaz Ahmad pulled one back for Pakistan. Mandeep then scored a sixth for India right before the end of the game. Get highlights of India vs Pakistan here.



