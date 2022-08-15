What's new

What a Chinese businesswoman told Pakistani Muslim businessmen in a meeting room

MultaniGuy

MultaniGuy

1660526496850.png


A confident Chinese Businesswoman: Atleast we are anti-crusade, GIVE US THAT!

Everyone started clapping and laughing.
 
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

MultaniGuy said:
A confident Chinese Businesswoman: Atleast we are anti-crusade, GIVE US THAT!

Everyone started clapping and laughing.
Are you sure this is a Chinese businesswoman?

This woman should not be Chinese. The chin of the Chinese is pointed. This kind of square face woman is probably a mixture of Mongolian and Westerners.

Moreover, businessmen do not wear military uniforms, and this is not Chinese military uniforms.



Chinese women and Chinese military uniforms:


Mongolian women:
IMG_20220815_100501.jpg
 

