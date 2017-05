We've Just Seen the Biggest Cyber Attack Ever and Russia Wasn't to Blame. How Come?

the biggest cyber attack ever was carried out with code which originated with the NSA

Imagine all the mad theories if the tools had come from Russian spooks and US was the biggest victim

Major corporations hit include the Spanish telecom Telefonica, the French automaker Renault, the US-based delivery service Fedex and Germany’s federal railway system. Among the worst affected countries were reportedly Russia, Ukraine and Japan.