Western supported PKK terrorists massacred 13 Turkish soldiers

This morning, Turkish news sources quoted the Turkish Ministry of Defense as saying that PKK forces had killed all 13 prisoners and had retreated, leaving the bodies behind.MashreghNews World Service - While in recent days a new wave of attacks by the Turkish Army was conducted in northern Iraq against the hideouts of PKK terrorists, It seems that one of the most important goals of this operation has been followed by defeat and catastrophe.Apparently in the battles of the past years between the Turkish army and the PKK terror group 13 Turkish soldiers were captured by the terrorist organization and then were transferred into Iraq. The Turkish military announced last week that it was launching Operation Eagle Claw 2 to destroy the group's headquarters in northern Iraq, and that detailed information on the whereabouts of captured Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq was apparently available.But this morning, Turkish news sources quoted the Turkish Ministry of Defense as saying that PKK forces had killed all 13 prisoners and had retreated, leaving the bodies behind.Some pictures of recovering the bodies of soldiers released by Turkish sources.