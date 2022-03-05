What's new

Western sanctions have stranded hundreds of airliners worth an estimated $12 billion🤣😂

Nan Yang

Nan Yang

SENIOR MEMBER
May 1, 2010
4,472
0
8,671
Country
Malaysia
Location
Malaysia
😂🤣😂🤣
Western sanctions have stranded hundreds of airliners worth an estimated $12 billion
Taylor Rains
Mar 1, 2022, 9:11 AM

Russian carriers Aeroflot and S7 Airlines.

Russian carriers Aeroflot and S7 Airlines. Lia Koltyrina/Shutterstock

  • Aviation consultancy Ishka estimates $12 billion worth of leased aircraft is stuck in Russia over Western sanctions.
  • The sanctions have forced aircraft lessors, like Ireland-based AerCap, to end contracts with Russian carriers.
  • Airspace closures and pushback from Russian authorities and airlines could make repossessing the planes a challenge.
Source.
www.businessinsider.com

Western sanctions have stranded hundreds of airliners worth an estimated $12 billion

Getting the aircraft out of Russia could be a logistical nightmare if government entities and Russian airlines do not cooperate.
www.businessinsider.com www.businessinsider.com

Quote
Interesting side effects of European sanctions on Russia (as per Phil Seymour - President of the Association of European Leasing Companies.


All over the world airlines don't own their own planes, they lease them.
The European Union has imposed sanctions on Russia and obliged European leasing companies to take back all leased aircraft from Russia by March 28th. That's a total of 520 aircraft.

Phil Seymour, President of the Association of European Leasing Companies:

1. Return of 520 aircraft! How is this to be done? The Russians said if you refuse to lease them to us, get them back yourself! How can we get 520 crews to Russia when the airspace in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine is closed? We can't fly in!

2. Once the handover has taken place in Russian airports, the planes will no longer be Russian. But a non-Russian plane is not allowed to fly in Russian airspace – the Russian airspace is blocked! We won't be able to fly out!

3. However, the leasing companies are the initiators of the termination of these leases. In the original calculation of the cost of fines in such a case, we will all be bankrupted at once. It's easier and cheaper to go bankrupt than to take back the planes.

4. February is over and Russia has to pay the lease payments for the month. Russia is willing to pay but cannot pay because it is excluded from SWIFT. We ourselves have to pay fines because of the terminations, but in view of the lack of incoming payments from Russia we have no money for such payments!

5. Even if we take back these planes, what are we going to do with them? We don't need them, nobody wants them and it's impossible to sell them!

6. The Boeings of American leasing companies are not affected. If Europe takes the planes away from the Russians, the US will supply Russia with its Boeing planes and become the world's No. 1 airline, bankrupting both the European leasing company and Airbus."

:rofl:
 
Last edited:
RealNapster

RealNapster

SENIOR MEMBER
May 6, 2015
6,954
5
13,151
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Nan Yang said:
6. The Boeings of American leasing companies are not affected. If Europe takes the planes away from the Russians, the US will supply Russia with its Boeing planes and become the world's No. 1 airline, bankrupting both the European leasing company and Airbus.
Click to expand...

Many believe USA can't fight Russia. Well, USA is fighting two wars. 1 with Russia and Iran and one with its allies.
 
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
12,046
-4
14,134
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Nan Yang said:
😂🤣😂🤣
Western sanctions have stranded hundreds of airliners worth an estimated $12 billion
Taylor Rains
Mar 1, 2022, 9:11 AM

Russian carriers Aeroflot and S7 Airlines.

Russian carriers Aeroflot and S7 Airlines. Lia Koltyrina/Shutterstock

  • Aviation consultancy Ishka estimates $12 billion worth of leased aircraft is stuck in Russia over Western sanctions.
  • The sanctions have forced aircraft lessors, like Ireland-based AerCap, to end contracts with Russian carriers.
  • Airspace closures and pushback from Russian authorities and airlines could make repossessing the planes a challenge.
Quote
Interesting side effects of European sanctions on Russia (as per Phil Seymour - President of the Association of European Leasing Companies.


All over the world airlines don't own their own planes, they lease them.
The European Union has imposed sanctions on Russia and obliged European leasing companies to take back all leased aircraft from Russia by March 28th. That's a total of 520 aircraft.

Phil Seymour, President of the Association of European Leasing Companies:

1. Return of 520 aircraft! How is this to be done? The Russians said if you refuse to lease them to us, get them back yourself! How can we get 520 crews to Russia when the airspace in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine is closed? We can't fly in!

2. Once the handover has taken place in Russian airports, the planes will no longer be Russian. But a non-Russian plane is not allowed to fly in Russian airspace – the Russian airspace is blocked! We won't be able to fly out!

3. However, the leasing companies are the initiators of the termination of these leases. In the original calculation of the cost of fines in such a case, we will all be bankrupted at once. It's easier and cheaper to go bankrupt than to take back the planes.

4. February is over and Russia has to pay the lease payments for the month. Russia is willing to pay but cannot pay because it is excluded from SWIFT. We ourselves have to pay fines because of the terminations, but in view of the lack of incoming payments from Russia we have no money for such payments!

5. Even if we take back these planes, what are we going to do with them? We don't need them, nobody wants them and it's impossible to sell them!

6. The Boeings of American leasing companies are not affected. If Europe takes the planes away from the Russians, the US will supply Russia with its Boeing planes and become the world's No. 1 airline, bankrupting both the European leasing company and Airbus."

:rofl:
Click to expand...
Shooting themselves in the foot.
 
Tshering22

Tshering22

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 19, 2010
18,368
4
21,546
Country
India
Location
Canada
Nan Yang said:
😂🤣😂🤣
Western sanctions have stranded hundreds of airliners worth an estimated $12 billion
Taylor Rains
Mar 1, 2022, 9:11 AM

Russian carriers Aeroflot and S7 Airlines.

Russian carriers Aeroflot and S7 Airlines. Lia Koltyrina/Shutterstock

  • Aviation consultancy Ishka estimates $12 billion worth of leased aircraft is stuck in Russia over Western sanctions.
  • The sanctions have forced aircraft lessors, like Ireland-based AerCap, to end contracts with Russian carriers.
  • Airspace closures and pushback from Russian authorities and airlines could make repossessing the planes a challenge.
Quote
Interesting side effects of European sanctions on Russia (as per Phil Seymour - President of the Association of European Leasing Companies.


All over the world airlines don't own their own planes, they lease them.
The European Union has imposed sanctions on Russia and obliged European leasing companies to take back all leased aircraft from Russia by March 28th. That's a total of 520 aircraft.

Phil Seymour, President of the Association of European Leasing Companies:

1. Return of 520 aircraft! How is this to be done? The Russians said if you refuse to lease them to us, get them back yourself! How can we get 520 crews to Russia when the airspace in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine is closed? We can't fly in!

2. Once the handover has taken place in Russian airports, the planes will no longer be Russian. But a non-Russian plane is not allowed to fly in Russian airspace – the Russian airspace is blocked! We won't be able to fly out!

3. However, the leasing companies are the initiators of the termination of these leases. In the original calculation of the cost of fines in such a case, we will all be bankrupted at once. It's easier and cheaper to go bankrupt than to take back the planes.

4. February is over and Russia has to pay the lease payments for the month. Russia is willing to pay but cannot pay because it is excluded from SWIFT. We ourselves have to pay fines because of the terminations, but in view of the lack of incoming payments from Russia we have no money for such payments!

5. Even if we take back these planes, what are we going to do with them? We don't need them, nobody wants them and it's impossible to sell them!

6. The Boeings of American leasing companies are not affected. If Europe takes the planes away from the Russians, the US will supply Russia with its Boeing planes and become the world's No. 1 airline, bankrupting both the European leasing company and Airbus."

:rofl:
Click to expand...

It is not that simple. Those jets without spares and maintenance parts are useless, unless UAC is able to reverse-engineer those parts rapidly and make them locally to fly. Even then, they won't be able to fly to European countries once the sanctions are lifted in the near future. Why? Because European Union and the American FAA do not allow flights on non-authorized parts and components in an aircraft.

Russia's heavy dependency on state corporations is its weakness that has failed to create many private or startups. Look at how many private airlines are there in their aviation industry for a market of 145 million people. It is minuscule. Similarly, there is only one Yandex that can't replace Google completely, VK for Facebook, and virtually no VISA or MASTERCARD replacement to conduct card transactions. $12 billion is nothing for the West as Americans can just print more dollars without any consequence
 
Madni Bappa

Madni Bappa

FULL MEMBER
Mar 2, 2022
177
0
235
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Nan Yang said:
😂🤣😂🤣
Western sanctions have stranded hundreds of airliners worth an estimated $12 billion
Taylor Rains
Mar 1, 2022, 9:11 AM

Russian carriers Aeroflot and S7 Airlines.

Russian carriers Aeroflot and S7 Airlines. Lia Koltyrina/Shutterstock

  • Aviation consultancy Ishka estimates $12 billion worth of leased aircraft is stuck in Russia over Western sanctions.
  • The sanctions have forced aircraft lessors, like Ireland-based AerCap, to end contracts with Russian carriers.
  • Airspace closures and pushback from Russian authorities and airlines could make repossessing the planes a challenge.
Source.
www.businessinsider.com

Western sanctions have stranded hundreds of airliners worth an estimated $12 billion

Getting the aircraft out of Russia could be a logistical nightmare if government entities and Russian airlines do not cooperate.
www.businessinsider.com www.businessinsider.com

Quote
Interesting side effects of European sanctions on Russia (as per Phil Seymour - President of the Association of European Leasing Companies.


All over the world airlines don't own their own planes, they lease them.
The European Union has imposed sanctions on Russia and obliged European leasing companies to take back all leased aircraft from Russia by March 28th. That's a total of 520 aircraft.

Phil Seymour, President of the Association of European Leasing Companies:

1. Return of 520 aircraft! How is this to be done? The Russians said if you refuse to lease them to us, get them back yourself! How can we get 520 crews to Russia when the airspace in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine is closed? We can't fly in!

2. Once the handover has taken place in Russian airports, the planes will no longer be Russian. But a non-Russian plane is not allowed to fly in Russian airspace – the Russian airspace is blocked! We won't be able to fly out!

3. However, the leasing companies are the initiators of the termination of these leases. In the original calculation of the cost of fines in such a case, we will all be bankrupted at once. It's easier and cheaper to go bankrupt than to take back the planes.

4. February is over and Russia has to pay the lease payments for the month. Russia is willing to pay but cannot pay because it is excluded from SWIFT. We ourselves have to pay fines because of the terminations, but in view of the lack of incoming payments from Russia we have no money for such payments!

5. Even if we take back these planes, what are we going to do with them? We don't need them, nobody wants them and it's impossible to sell them!

6. The Boeings of American leasing companies are not affected. If Europe takes the planes away from the Russians, the US will supply Russia with its Boeing planes and become the world's No. 1 airline, bankrupting both the European leasing company and Airbus."

:rofl:
Click to expand...
Russia should now claim them as its own. Like they have taken over Russian forex reserves as their own.
 
Nan Yang

Nan Yang

SENIOR MEMBER
May 1, 2010
4,472
0
8,671
Country
Malaysia
Location
Malaysia
Tshering22 said:
It is not that simple. Those jets without spares and maintenance parts are useless, unless UAC is able to reverse-engineer those parts rapidly and make them locally to fly. Even then, they won't be able to fly to European countries once the sanctions are lifted in the near future. Why? Because European Union and the American FAA do not allow flights on non-authorized parts and components in an aircraft.

Russia's heavy dependency on state corporations is its weakness that has failed to create many private or startups. Look at how many private airlines are there in their aviation industry for a market of 145 million people. It is minuscule. Similarly, there is only one Yandex that can't replace Google completely, VK for Facebook, and virtually no VISA or MASTERCARD replacement to conduct card transactions. $12 billion is nothing for the West as Americans can just print more dollars without any consequence
Click to expand...
Errrr you are hard to understand.
 
blueazure

blueazure

FULL MEMBER
May 29, 2015
1,690
0
2,362
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
all thanks to a mentally challenged life long dictator who had a hard on while looking at ukraine

this is a senseless conflict , period
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 4, 2014
20,271
2
31,796
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
Nan Yang said:
Errrr you are hard to understand.
Click to expand...

I understood him perfectly. What specifically don't you get?

blueazure said:
all thanks to a mentally challenged life long dictator who had a hard on while looking at ukraine

this is a senseless conflict , period
Click to expand...

Think that Russia equipped Cuba with nukes then you will get it. Russia needs a buffer region which is not aligned with NATO or EU.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
The Russians have about $120 billion to be frozen in Western banks | Economie
Replies
5
Views
212
hualushui
H
Hamartia Antidote
Russia's ruble worth less than 1 cent after West tightens sanctions
2 3 4 5
Replies
71
Views
1K
Tshering22
Tshering22
beijingwalker
China opposes US, EU sanctions against Russia; says will carry out normal trade with Moscow
Replies
1
Views
185
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Zibago
Oil Prices Fall As Russia's Energy Industry Avoids Sanctions
Replies
1
Views
202
Indos
Indos
Piotr
Russia can withstand Western sanctions after years of preparation: Chinese analysts
2
Replies
16
Views
623
redtom
R

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom