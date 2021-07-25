What's new

Western reporter reporting Zhengzhou flood mobbed by the city locals accusing him reporting lies

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
39,607
1
76,757
Country
China
Location
China
Western reporter reporting Zhengzhou flood was mobbed by the city locals accusing him reporting lies.

Two girls tried to stop the crowd from grabbing the reporter and pleaded the crowd to calm down, one girl explained to the reporter that BBC's previous reporting claiming that the passengers were throw onto the platforms in Zhengzhou subway and let die. This report enraged Zhengzhou residents.

In the end a local guys said you never want to report China , all you want to do is attacking China, and he walked away before making his last shout.
"Don't interview me, I hate you"
 
Last edited:
dbc

dbc

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Feb 1, 2009
4,893
12
5,260
Country
United States
Location
United States
beijingwalker said:
Western media's credibility over China reports is negative now among the Chinese public, their "China reports" are only for foreign consumption.
Click to expand...
Credibility? i thought the BBC was banned in China? So how did so many residents get so irate over BBC’s coverage when BBC is banned?
 
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
25,117
-39
58,398
Country
China
Location
China
dbc said:
Credibility? i thought the BBC was banned in China? So how did so many residents get so irate over BBC’s coverage when BBC is banned?
Click to expand...
This reporter sneak in like a thief. No different from robber. And he is caught red handed. He is lucky he never get lynch by the mob. I think he managed to run fast before the police arrived. :rofl:
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
39,607
1
76,757
Country
China
Location
China
dbc said:
Credibility? i thought the BBC was banned in China? So how did so many residents get so irate over BBC’s coverage when BBC is banned?
Click to expand...
Many people can still watch BBC, CNN with VPN, many Chinese English learners learn English throught those channels. with the help of social media, all news from whatever channels spread like wild fire very fast.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom