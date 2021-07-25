Western reporter reporting Zhengzhou flood mobbed by the city locals accusing him reporting lies

Western reporter reporting Zhengzhou flood was mobbed by the city locals accusing him reporting lies.Two girls tried to stop the crowd from grabbing the reporter and pleaded the crowd to calm down, one girl explained to the reporter that BBC's previous reporting claiming that the passengers were throw onto the platforms in Zhengzhou subway and let die. This report enraged Zhengzhou residents.In the end a local guys said you never want to report China , all you want to do is attacking China, and he walked away before making his last shout."Don't interview me, I hate you"