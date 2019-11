Western Radar/Grifo-E selected for JF-17?

SirAlso, as i said this is purely speculation, however, i am interested in knowing where he has got his information from, whether it is even credible, considering it is being passed on as fact. Also, Pakistan and Italy have great defense ties, as i said, Selex/Leonardo have been working with Pakistan for a long time and have great relations, we have had visits from their CEO and they have set up an office in Islamabad. I cannot see a single reason for Selex not partnering up with PAC considering these things would also be ITAR free so there wouldnt be any sanctions/export controls preventing transfer.But the JF-17 is a joint venture, the MALE UAV uses foreign parts, for example, PAC signed a MoU with Havelsan form mission computers etc.