Western propaganda or reality: A question to PDF Iranians about Iran's religious demographics

Hi Iranian bros,
I wanted to get your insight into something. So recently this new online survey is making rounds on internet where it is claimed that only 40% of Iranians identify as Muslims and 60% are non-Muslims (Atheists, Christians, No Religion, Zoroastrians etc) in 2020
https://gamaan.org/english/
Do you guys think it is true? Most other surveys (like WVS, 2020) put Iranian identification with Islam at 90%. This is not talking about practicing Muslims....just talking about those who identify as Muslims (even if they are not conservatively practicing Islam). I looked into the organization (Gamaan) and this organization puts out surveys like these all the time. Last year they put out a survey saying 70% Iranians want secularism, and only 2% wanted Islamic Republic (28% was marked as "other/non"). I looked into who runs this organization---and the main 'researcher' is some Arab professor in Netherlands who isn't very friendly to Iran
This is the main author of the reports above. Look at his pinned tweet.
So Iranians living in Iran/in-tune with Iran's social reality---what do you think? Is the survey stating 60% of Iranians being non-Muslim somewhat accurate? Please give your insights (genuinely curious)
@SOHEIL @IranDefence @Philosopher @Hormuz @Sineva @zartosht @mohsen @skyshadow @ all others.
