What's new

Western propaganda or reality: A question to PDF Iranians about Iran's religious demographics

AUz

AUz

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 14, 2010
8,332
-12
14,159
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Hi Iranian bros,

I wanted to get your insight into something. So recently this new online survey is making rounds on internet where it is claimed that only 40% of Iranians identify as Muslims and 60% are non-Muslims (Atheists, Christians, No Religion, Zoroastrians etc) in 2020


1601765997800.png


https://gamaan.org/english/

Do you guys think it is true? Most other surveys (like WVS, 2020) put Iranian identification with Islam at 90%. This is not talking about practicing Muslims....just talking about those who identify as Muslims (even if they are not conservatively practicing Islam). I looked into the organization (Gamaan) and this organization puts out surveys like these all the time. Last year they put out a survey saying 70% Iranians want secularism, and only 2% wanted Islamic Republic (28% was marked as "other/non"). I looked into who runs this organization---and the main 'researcher' is some Arab professor in Netherlands who isn't very friendly to Iran

1601766292906.png


This is the main author of the reports above. Look at his pinned tweet.

So Iranians living in Iran/in-tune with Iran's social reality---what do you think? Is the survey stating 60% of Iranians being non-Muslim somewhat accurate? Please give your insights (genuinely curious)

@SOHEIL @IranDefence @Philosopher @Hormuz @Sineva @zartosht @mohsen @skyshadow @ all others.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Saif al-Arab Refuting feminist Western propaganda and perception of the realities of Saudi Arabian women Middle East & Africa 84
beijingwalker Why introducing China always labelled as CCP paid propaganda, China news in western media China & Far East 1
I Warning: Meet the Western global propaganda media echo chamber eg your "news" World Affairs 8
beijingwalker Pakistan doesn't Support Western Propaganda on Xinjiang issue deputy speaker Qasim Khan Suri Central & South Asia 14
beijingwalker Western propaganda tools operating to create distrust Central & South Asia 3
vostok Crimea: Largest Mosque Ever Built, for Crimean Tatars: Exclusive Report, vs Western Propaganda Russian Defence Forum 21
TaiShang Western Media Is Now the Propaganda Wing of al-Qaeda World Affairs 6
TaiShang Western Propaganda – So Simple But So Effective! World Affairs 4
Madali Western Propaganda against Russia regarding Cargo Plane Crash Russian Defence Forum 7
H British Expert Names Two Biggest Obstacles for Western Propaganda in Russia Europe & Russia 2

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top