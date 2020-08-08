What's new

Western pharma is ‘all about profit’: Philippines’ Duterte vows to procure coronavirus vaccines from Russia & China only

Western pharma is ‘all about profit’: Philippines’ Duterte vows to procure coronavirus vaccines from Russia & China only

15 Sep, 2020 13:05

5f60beba85f54010b548e101.jpg


FILE PHOTO: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures as he talks with troopers during his visit to the Edwin Andrews Air Base in Zamboanga City, southern Philippines, on Friday, July 3, 2020. © Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division via AP/Robinson Ninal Jr.


The Philippines’ president has promised to “kick the a**” of Western pharma giants if they try to negotiate supplying Covid-19 vaccines to Manila, adding that the country will procure such medicine only from Russia and China.
Manila will prioritize purchasing coronavirus vaccines from Moscow and Beijing should they be “as good as any other in the market,” President Rodrigo Duterte said on Tuesday. The Philippines strongman expressed his distrust towards Western companies rushing to supply vaccines, accusing them of being “all about profit.”


“They want you to finance their research and the perfection of the vaccine. They want a cash advance before they deliver the vaccine,” Duterte said.

If we say that there is still no vaccine yet, there is nothing finalized and you want us to make a reservation by depositing money; you must be crazy.
Therefore, Duterte said, Western pharmaceutical giants should not even bother negotiating with Manila on this matter, and warned them "I’ll kick your a**.” Some Chinese companies are also asking for a “reservation fee,” the president added, without naming any firms in particular.

Earlier, the Philippines struck an agreement with Russia on running medical trials of the world's first Covid-19 vaccine, named Sputnik V. Moreover, Duterte has volunteered to be the first to try it in his country.

The Philippines remains one of the worst coronavirus-hit nations in Asia, with more than 260,000 cases and over 4,600 deaths. Worldwide, over 29.3 million people have contracted the disease while nearly 930,000 have succumbed to it, the latest figures from the Johns Hopkins University indicate.

https://www.rt.com/russia/500753-philippines-covid-vaccine-russia/

The Philippines is lucky to have Duterte as president.
 
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 225 per dose in India says Serum Institute, will be made available to 92 nations
Serum Institute partners with Gavi and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to manufacture, deliver of up to 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to India, other low and middle-income countries.

The funding will support at-risk manufacturing by SII for candidate vaccines from AstraZeneca and Novavax, which will be available for procurement if they are successful in attaining full licensure and WHO prequalification, the statement said.


That's about $3 per vaccine. How is this all about profit?
 
To be fair, the Chinese are also profit minded too, but not asking for an arm and a leg.

I am so glad that lighting leds for torchlights are so affordable after the Chinese started to manufacture them. Previously we had to stock lots of batteries.
Those without electricity in rural India and the Philippines should be grateful too.

The Chinese made many things affordable.
My 1st "286 computer with 1 Megabyte ram without graphics cost me SG$4000(US$3000) in 1986.
Unimaginable for someone now with cheap super fast pc or phone with led graphic screens and Gigabytes of ram .
.
 
