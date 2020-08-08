Western pharma is ‘all about profit’: Philippines’ Duterte vows to procure coronavirus vaccines from Russia & China only

FILE PHOTO: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures as he talks with troopers during his visit to the Edwin Andrews Air Base in Zamboanga City, southern Philippines, on Friday, July 3, 2020. © Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division via AP/Robinson Ninal Jr.

If we say that there is still no vaccine yet, there is nothing finalized and you want us to make a reservation by depositing money; you must be crazy.

15 Sep, 2020 13:05The Philippines’ president has promised to “kick the a**” of Western pharma giants if they try to negotiate supplying Covid-19 vaccines to Manila, adding that the country will procure such medicine only from Russia and China.Manila will prioritize purchasing coronavirus vaccines from Moscow and Beijing should they bePresident Rodrigo Duterte said on Tuesday. The Philippines strongman expressed his distrust towards Western companies rushing to supply vaccines, accusing them of beingDuterte said.Therefore, Duterte said, Western pharmaceutical giants should not even bother negotiating with Manila on this matter, and warned themSome Chinese companies are also asking for athe president added, without naming any firms in particular.Earlier, the Philippines struck an agreement with Russia on running medical trials of the world's first Covid-19 vaccine, named Sputnik V. Moreover, Duterte has volunteered to be the first to try it in his country.The Philippines remains one of the worst coronavirus-hit nations in Asia, with more than 260,000 cases and over 4,600 deaths. Worldwide, over 29.3 million people have contracted the disease while nearly 930,000 have succumbed to it, the latest figures from the Johns Hopkins University indicate.The Philippines is lucky to have Duterte as president.