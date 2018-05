Western media's reaction on Sabika's death draws ire on social media

"We sacrificed thousands of our servicemen so people overseas could be free and have an education and be rid of the gun-toting Taliban," Ranita Sharif, a teacher in Birmingham, Alabama. "When we will be free of the gun-toting murderers here?"

Sabika was shot by her American school fellow in Texas.(Web Desk) - After the death of sabika on Friday, a comparison came into view between world s reactions to attack on Pakistani girls’ Sabika and Malala.People took to popular microblogging website Twitter and pointed out the hypocrisy of Western media that how attacks on schools are not termed as acts of terrorism.Malala was gunshot by a militant group (TTP) in Swat valley when she was on her way to school near border area with Afghanistan. Fortunately, she stayed aliveSabika an exchange student from Pakistan was killed during a school shooting. Her family & friends will never see her again. All she wanted was to spend 1year in America & that decision has cost her, her life. #EndGunViolence before another innocent life is taken.Contrarily, Sabika was shot by her American school fellow in Texas when she was in school; but poignantly, she could not survive.Pakistani Exhange Student Sabika Sheikh was killed today in Texas in school shooting, a terrorist act. May God bless her soul & bless her family with courage to bear this loss. US Guns Laws have made it insecure for all as NRA holds US hostage and denies this act as terrorismA question here emanates that whether Sanbika will be remembered like Malala by international community. Poignantly, the answer is no. Everyone will forget her after a few days.Malala’s cause was taken internationally and highlighted by Western media because she was shot by banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan aka TTP.Now, Malala, 20, is youngest noble prize laureate and women’s education activist but she has not yet remarked on Sabika’s tragic death.The Santa Fe attack was 22nd school attack in America in ongoing year, but, after Sabika’s demise it is overtly clear that result would America would not amend their weapon law.Sabika, 17, was an exchange student in USA under the Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study (YES) program which was established by Congress in October 2002 in response to the events of September 11, 2001. She was possibly to return home to Karachi for the Eid holidays in June.Pakistan s Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi summed up the tragedy of her death. "Extremist activities are not limited to one nation or region alone," he said, "They are an international problem”.This is Sabika Sheikh, she was a Pakistani exchange student in Santa Fe Texas.Sabika has unfortunately passed away today during the #SantaFe school shooting.She was supposed to go back home on June 8th back to her friends and family after being separated for 10 months. pic.twitter.com/i2JJ73hxqw This is why gun violence needs to stop. So innocent souls like Sabika won't perish to such a horrible fate.Sabika was supposed to have the year of her life in the states, not lose it whilst being far from home.