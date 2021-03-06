Western media should investigate deaths and serious injuries related to Pfizer vaccine

Christian Daily, a Los Angeles-based media outlet, reported on Friday that, COVID-19 vaccinations from the Pfizer shots have resulted in a significant number of deaths and serious injuries in a German nursing home. The report said, "A conscientious whistleblower, who is also a caregiver at the nursing facility where the incident happened,, a report says."It also reported, "Attorneys and founding members of the German Corona Investigative Committee Reiner Fuellmich and Viviane Fischer interviewed the caregiver to flesh out the details, LifeSite News reported.."The media outlet said, "video footage secretly filmed inside the nursing home showed how about four people including a soldier forcibly vaccinated the elderly residents. Their resistance was evident but they were clearly strong-armed into receiving the Pfizer shots against their will. The caregiver expressed disappointment at the intimidation against the elderly residents considering that they're already suffering from dementia."The coverage reported, ". The whistleblower added that after the second dose was administered, one died and eleven more got seriously sick." Christian Daily analyzed that, "This means that."The media outlet said, "The German Corona Investigative Committee has partnered with the Children's Health Defense to work on the case."The article also looked back to prior deaths from other European countries of elderly people after receiving the COVID-19 vaccines produced by Western companies including Pfizer.The report also cited the Global Times' report. Christian Daily also mentions the Global Times' criticism that "major Western media outlets have been downplaying the deaths related to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines."I believe the criticism from the Global Times is by no means aimless. This article I cited from the Christian Daily hasThe Christian Daily portrays itself as first starting in 2004 and launching its English publication in 2014. This media outlet said it is "dedicated to present the biblical values of Christianity." I highly suspect Pfizer and some Western governments, which have helped promote vaccines produced by this company, want to play down these pieces of negative information and conceal the truth from the public as much as possible. I strongly appeal to mainstream Western media outlets to participate in the investigation and report on the information disclosed by the Christian Daily.