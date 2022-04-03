Western media predictable assault on Imran Khan

WotTen said:



Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan calls for early elections after parliament dismisses no-confidence vote against him Imran Khan survived an attempt to oust him as Pakistan's prime minister on Sunday, after a no-confidence vote was blocked in parliament by the deputy speaker.

CNN (Clinton News Network) didn't even mention the whole foreign involvement! I have always maintained that the Western media is a front-line weapon of the Western Establishment. The coverage is predictably negative towards Imran Khan, with the help of the usual fifth column of Pakistani sellouts.CNN (Clinton News Network) didn't even mention the whole foreign involvement! Click to expand...

Western media are 1000% pro-indian. They want Pakistan to cease to exist or become a slave country to india. As long as Pakistan exists, india can never be a spoiler to China. The West fears China the most and they want india to become an obstacle to China. That is the ultimate plan.