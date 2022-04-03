What's new

Western media predictable assault on Imran Khan

I have always maintained that the Western media is a front-line weapon of the Western Establishment. The coverage is predictably negative towards Imran Khan, with the help of the usual fifth column of Pakistani sellouts.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan orders election; opposition accuses him of treason

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan called for an election after the deputy speaker of parliament cancelled a no-confidence vote in a surprise move that the opposition said was illegal.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan calls for early elections after parliament dismisses no-confidence vote against him

Imran Khan survived an attempt to oust him as Pakistan's prime minister on Sunday, after a no-confidence vote was blocked in parliament by the deputy speaker.
CNN (Clinton News Network) didn't even mention the whole foreign involvement!
 
Western media are 1000% pro-indian. They want Pakistan to cease to exist or become a slave country to india. As long as Pakistan exists, india can never be a spoiler to China. The West fears China the most and they want india to become an obstacle to China. That is the ultimate plan.
 

