Western media are playing manipulation game on Putin's almost 2 hours briefing

Titanium100
SENIOR MEMBER
- Mar 1, 2019
- 5,437
- -7
- Country
-
- Location
-
He gave a detailed interview highlighting everything that was almost 2 hours long but they only chose to take the parts where he was being diplomatic saying he want talks or war is unnecessary ignoring the warnings and key issues only reporting that part making him appear somehow subdued against their pressure..
Main while they are reporting warnings towards Russia in the same time.. There is some wicked media warfare going on..
White House reiterates that US is ready to act if Russia invades Ukraine
https://edition.cnn.com/profiles/natasha-bertrand-profile
By Natasha Bertrand, CNN
Updated 0222 GMT (1022 HKT) December 24, 2021
Washington (CNN)The Biden administration on Thursday reiterated its warnings to Russia over a potential invasion of Ukraine, with one senior administration official telling reporters that the US is "ready to act if and when we need to."
"We have been clear that there will be significant consequences" if Russia attacks, the official said. The penalties would be coordinated closely with US allies and partners and would severely damage Russia's economy, the official said. Such a move would also result in NATO capabilities being moved closer to Russia.
In a statement posted to Twitter on Thursday, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss used similar language, emphasizing that any incursion would be "a massive strategic mistake and would be met with strength, including coordinated sanctions with our allies." She condemned Russia's "aggressive and inflammatory rhetoric" against Ukraine and NATO, adding that the UK's support for Ukraine was "unwavering."
UK warns Russia against ‘strategic mistake’ over Ukraine
Caution from London comes as Putin calls for an ‘immediate response’ from Kyiv’s Western allies over security demands.
The United Kingdom’s foreign secretary has warned Moscow that any Russian incursion into neighbouring Ukraine would be a costly mistake as tensions continue to rise following a recent troop build-up near the border.
“Any Russian incursion would be a massive strategic mistake and would be met with strength, including coordinated sanctions with our allies to impose a severe cost on Russia’s interests and economy,” Liz Truss said in a statement on Thursday.
................................................
But here is what Putin said in truth.. Which was entirely ignored by the way
Main while they are reporting warnings towards Russia in the same time.. There is some wicked media warfare going on..
White House reiterates that US is ready to act if Russia invades Ukraine
https://edition.cnn.com/profiles/natasha-bertrand-profile
By Natasha Bertrand, CNN
Updated 0222 GMT (1022 HKT) December 24, 2021
Washington (CNN)The Biden administration on Thursday reiterated its warnings to Russia over a potential invasion of Ukraine, with one senior administration official telling reporters that the US is "ready to act if and when we need to."
"We have been clear that there will be significant consequences" if Russia attacks, the official said. The penalties would be coordinated closely with US allies and partners and would severely damage Russia's economy, the official said. Such a move would also result in NATO capabilities being moved closer to Russia.
In a statement posted to Twitter on Thursday, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss used similar language, emphasizing that any incursion would be "a massive strategic mistake and would be met with strength, including coordinated sanctions with our allies." She condemned Russia's "aggressive and inflammatory rhetoric" against Ukraine and NATO, adding that the UK's support for Ukraine was "unwavering."
White House reiterates that US is ready to act if Russia invades Ukraine
The Biden administration on Thursday reiterated its warnings to Russia over a potential invasion of Ukraine, with one senior administration official telling reporters that the US is "ready to act if and when we need to."
edition.cnn.com
UK warns Russia against ‘strategic mistake’ over Ukraine
Caution from London comes as Putin calls for an ‘immediate response’ from Kyiv’s Western allies over security demands.
The United Kingdom’s foreign secretary has warned Moscow that any Russian incursion into neighbouring Ukraine would be a costly mistake as tensions continue to rise following a recent troop build-up near the border.
“Any Russian incursion would be a massive strategic mistake and would be met with strength, including coordinated sanctions with our allies to impose a severe cost on Russia’s interests and economy,” Liz Truss said in a statement on Thursday.
UK warns Russia against ‘strategic mistake’ over Ukraine
Caution from London comes as Putin calls for an ‘immediate response’ from Kyiv’s Western allies over security demands.
www.aljazeera.com
................................................
But here is what Putin said in truth.. Which was entirely ignored by the way
Last edited: