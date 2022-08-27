What's new

Western-imposed order provides for racist division of world — Russia’s top diplomat

Piotr

Piotr

FULL MEMBER
Jun 22, 2016
1,349
-1
3,769
Country
Poland
Location
Poland

Western-imposed order provides for racist division of world — Russia’s top diplomat

27 Aug, 10:57

"We categorically reject the neocolonial `rules-based order’ being imposed by the US-led West," Lavrov emphasized
1363703.jpg


KAZAN, August 27. /TASS/. The Western-imposed "rules-based order" envisages a racist division of the world, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.
In a video address to the fifth Global Young Diplomats Forum, Lavrov reiterated Russia’s adherence to the basic principles of the UN Charter and said his country had consistently supported the cultural diversity of peoples and their right to determine their own path.
"We categorically reject the neocolonial `rules-based order’ being imposed by the US-led West," Russia’s top diplomat emphasized. "This order provides for a racist division of the world into a privileged group of countries who a priori have the right of any action and the rest of the world, obliged to follow the tracks of this `golden billion’ and service their interests."
Along these lines, Moscow has been expanding and deepening "fruitful cooperation with the overwhelming majority of members of the global community who represent more than 80% of the planet’s population," Lavrov said. He referred to the CSTO, EAEU, CIS, BRICS, SCO and other alliances and said dialogue should be intensified.

Ambitions by individual countries to solve their issues at the expense of others have never yielded fruit, Russian foreign minister warned, and these "destructive policies" are doomed to fail today, he added. According to Lavrov, powerful and independent players in Asia, the Middle East, Latin America and Africa have been pursuing a nationally oriented foreign policy of late and those have achieved impressive results in various spheres.
"So, there is currently objective multipolarity, and this geopolitical reality cannot be ignored," Lavrov concluded.
https://tass.com/politics/1498943

Mr Lavrov is right. US regime is stealing oil from Syria as we speak. USA with it's illegal invasion of Iraq killed more than million people in Iraq. USA commited genocide in Iraq.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Moscow to focus on China ties, replacing goods imported from Western countries: Lavrov
Replies
3
Views
282
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China, Russia walk out during Japan's remarks at ASEAN-related meeting
2 3 4 5
Replies
65
Views
2K
Han-Tang
Han-Tang
beijingwalker
Russia-China cooperation will get stronger, as two great powers – need to think how to carry on in this world,” says Lavrov
Replies
0
Views
337
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Piotr
Russian operation in Ukraine contributes to freeing world from Western oppression - Lavrov
Replies
4
Views
277
Apollon
Apollon
Maira La
Albania, Bosnia and Kosovo sending mercenaries to Ukraine?
Replies
4
Views
667
FuturePAF
FuturePAF

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom