Western economic corridor project pulls $500m aid from WB

FE ONLINE DESK | Published: February 01, 2021 18:08:04 | Updated: February 01, 2021 22:40:55More 20 million people in at least four western districts will benefit from a project designed to improve roads and digital connectivity, the World Bank (WB) said on Monday.It signed a $500 million financing agreement with the government of Bangladesh to help develop the Jashore-Jhenaidah highway and improve the connecting rural roads and markets.The Western Economic Corridor and Regional Enhancement Programme Phase I project will help upgrade the 48-kilometre two-lane Jashore-Jhenaidah road to a modern four-lane highway, the lending agency, according to a WB news release.It added that the project will help rehabilitate about 600 km connecting rural roads and build new or develop existing rural markets.It will further install fiber-optic cables along the highway to ensure fast and reliable internet service.“With better connectivity and logistics, farmers will be able to reach new and existing markets in less time and cost, and will also minimise loss from spoilage of perishable goods,” WB Country Director Mercy Tembon said.“The economic corridor will create new opportunities for people and stimulate the local economy. Moreover, this will help Bangladesh become a regional hub for trade, transit and logistics.”A “safe system approach” will be piloted along the highway to reduce fatalities and injuries due to road crashes, according to the release.The project will set up separate lanes for slow-moving vehicles, road crash barriers, signage, and safe crossing facilities for pedestrians.“This is a ground-breaking project that will help improve transport network,” said Fatima Yasmin, Secretary at the government’s Economic Relations Division.“Improvement in the logistics and transport in the western districts will further help accelerate economic growth and development for the entire country.”The project is the first of a multi-phased $1.4 billion 10-year programme to upgrade the existing 110 km two-lane highway, Bhomra-Satkhira-Navaron and Jashore-Jhenaidah.In the current phase, according to the release, the project will be implemented in four districts: Jashore, Jhenaidah, Magura, and Chuadanga.In the first two years, it is expected to create about 1.3 million day works for local rural people in civil works.The agreement was signed by Fatima Yasmin and Mercy Tembon on behalf of the two parties.