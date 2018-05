In the recent days,. Unfortunately, Iranians have been killed, tortured and raped by the help of the Western Companies, specially Ericsson and British companies. It’s a very serious crime. It’s not just a simple case of typical western hypocrisy. The report says: ““. Apparently Ericsson still continue to maintain the system for the savage Mullahs. It’s really horrible. In 2009, many said: “Iranians and non-Iranians who work for the western companies, and those who work for Iranian state companies, and with their western technologies, should write and talk about those who aid the savage Mullahs in killing and torturing Iranians.” And now, in 2011, a very small part of what happened in 2009, has been revealed by Bloomberg’s report. Many Iranians are aware of many parts of Bloomberg’s report, but this report can be shocking for many non-Iranians. Of course, there are many unreported tragic stories about how the western politicians aid the savage Mullahs in staying in power, and in killing and torturing tens of thousands Iranians. But even the current report clearly proves who supported the savage Mullahs in 2009, and why the Mullahs have become very powerful and can block many anti-censorship tools, and why their filtering system have become number one in the world. It’s so obvious that. Here are experts of the report:“Pourheydar, 30, says, he learned that he was not only fighting the Mullah regime,. About half the political prisoners he met in jail told him Mullah police had tracked their communications and movements through their cell phones, he says. This is a commerce of death for the companies that place this technology in the hands of dictatorships, Pourheydar says. Even as the Mullahs pursued a brutal political crackdown, including arrests and executions surrounding [the greatest election fraud in Iran’s history],. Stockholm-based Ericsson AB, Creativity Software Ltd. of the UK and Dublin-based AdaptiveMobile Security Ltd. marketed or provided gear over the past two years that Mullah security agencies would have access to, according to more than 100 documents and interviews with more than two dozen technicians and managers who worked on the systems. Ericsson and Creativity Software offered technology expressly for law enforcement use [!!!!] -including a, according to the interviews., the worlds largest maker of wireless networks,it sold a mobile-positioning center to MTN Irancell, Irans second-largest mobile provider., but that it decided in October 2010 it would no longer sell any products into Iran due to recent efforts to tighten sanctions.”, according to three people familiar with the transaction. With it, police can track a targets movements every 15 seconds and plot the locations on a map, according to a 19-page company product specification document., but declined to discuss sales of any location-tracking gear,. AdaptiveMobile, backed by the investment arm of Intel Corp. (INTC), proposed a system in partnership with Ericsson for Irans largest mobile provider [MCI] in 2010 that would filter, block and store cell phone text messages, according to two people familiar with the discussions. An Ericsson spokesman confirmed the proposal. The British company still services commercial gear for a similar system it sold in 2008 to Irancell. Mullah Police have access to the system, say two former Irancell managers.and when the hypocrite western countries have imposed their stupid sanctions on the ordinary Iranians].. Ericsson, which bid on the system, was told by MCI, Irans largest wireless operator, to partner with AdaptiveMobile for monitoring and filtering technology, according to Ericsson spokesman. Ericsson didnt win the contract, he says. The $5.5 million system AdaptiveMobile proposed could handleand archive them for a period of 180 days, according to a company proposal. The archive would containof storage, according to the document., according to documents describing the Tehran meeting. One month earlier, the UN had expressed deep concern at serious human rights violations in Iran [!!!]”” Siavash Fahimi, an Ericsson employee, saw up close how these systems can be abused.. Sipping tea last month beneath a tangerine tree outside a cafe in central Turkey, Fahimi recounts how he joined the protests that spilled into the streets in June 2009. Police arrested him on the outskirts of a rally that December, beating him with fists and a baton and jailing him for 52 days. Security agents interrogated him 14 times, presenting transcripts of text messages plus an elaborate diagram showing all the people hed called -and then everyone theyd called. They knew where he was at specific times, producing phone location records. And they pressed him to say he was a spy, threatening to arrest his friends and family unless he supplied more information. Fahimi fled to Turkey after receiving a two-year prison sentence. “, [stupid] Fahimi says.. They can monitor whoever they want, for their own purposes, not for the benefit of society and people. Creativity Software,commercial customer location services. Early this year, it sold the mobile phone provider a second system that allows the Mullahs to locate and track targets, according to three people familiar with the transaction. A lot of people were not happy they were working on a project in Iran [!!] [but they worked, and said nothing !!], Venu Gokaram says, who worked for Creativity Software until early this year. Gokaram says he worked only on commercial products and didnt share those concerns [!!!]”“AdaptiveMobile sold Irancell technology to filter, block, store, and monitor text messages. An Adaptive document detailed the system requirements.. While Adaptives executives confirm the Irancell deal, but they deny any involvement with Mullah security or police [and think the people are as stupid as them! ] We are sure our product is not being used in this way, says AdaptiveMobile CEO Brian Collins [, the British jerk].. If a Western or outside interest ends up cooperating with the Mullahs, then they come to the table with blood on their hands, says a U.S. senator. The beatings that claimed four of his front teeth were nothing compared to the mental torture, Pourheydar says.. He remained there, legs trembling, for 25 minutes, until guards called it off and told him theyd be back. “, Pourheydar says. [Recently, Pourheydar has also said that when the Mullahs arrested his friends in a rally, he knew that they would arrest him very soon. So, he turned off his cell phone, removed its Sim card and battery, and fled from Tehran. But after one month, when he turned his cell phone on for some minutes, the Mullah thugs found him and arrested him, within hours. Living in Iran is really like living in an Orwellian world, and having cell phone is really dangerous. Pourheydar was lucky, but many were not as lucking as him. Those who were killed in the streets or in the secret prisons and were buried in the mass graves or unknown graves were victims of Islamists’ savageness, western hypocrisy, and mercenaries’ betrayals.]”The Bloomberg’s report has many stupid and weak parts, and it’s really annoying, but it’s good that finally a western media relayed part of Iranians’ voices. The tragedy of 2009 has many unreported stories. The savage Mullahs killed, tortured, and raped tens of thousands Iranians in 2009, but unfortunately. The western mass media stupidly try to play with public opinion and deceive them by telling big lies. For example, they say: “Iranauthoritarian countries across the Mideast and North Africa employing Western surveillance tools for political repression”. But it’s a big lie. Iran is not like Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and other dictatorships. As you know,. The Mullah regime is not like other dictatorships who use Western surveillance tools, because the world think that the west and the Mullah regime are enemy of each other. But it’s a very big lie that the western mass media repeats it, and naive people accept it. What you can see now, is the true meaning of the fake war between the fake enemies. It’s the true meaning of what we say about the fake and phony war between the west and the savage Mullahs. It’s the true meaning of the big lies that the stupid lefts and their stupid leader Chomsky, tell. It’s the true meaning of the western paradoxes.. But now many can see the truth. Now the current report can show that. And it’s a very serious crime.