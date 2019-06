Qualcomm, AMD and Arm fear $200bn market swaying to homegrown rivals. China is approximately half of the global $400 billion semiconductor pie. It's obvious by now how extremely worried these tech companies of losing the Chinese market and they should be.The Indian, Vietnamese and American members have stopped claiming Huawei is doomed after so many news popping out from US tech companies lobbying the White House lately. Huawei CEO even told the extremely rude cnbc childish reporter that $30 billion is peanuts when Huawei have a revenue of $100 billion, without the sanctions it would have been $130 billion.