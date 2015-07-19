Western China - news and development

Taklimakan Rally Tour 2015 The Taklimakan Rally Tour 2015 involves 143 vehicles, 22 motorcycles, and 308 drivers, with a scale only second to Dakar rally, making it among the best events in the Asia-Pacific region. The rally kicked off in Heshuo county and close in Altay. From June 20 to July 1, the 12-day event is divided into nine sections with a distance of 5,500 km, where the road with special conditions totaling 3,000 km, and a long part for Marathon match reaching 600 km, all of which making a cross-rally record in China. A glimpse of China Around Taklimakan Rally The Taklimakan Rally is held in northwest China's Xinjiang Region. On June 25 the racers began racing on the 602-kilometer Dahaidao racetrack. This section, characterized by sandstone roads, Gobi desert and Yardang landform, is known as the most difficult one in the rally. The racers were given up to ten and a half hours to finish it. ===================== More pictures from the Taklimakan Rally 2015. They came from far and wide in the pursuit of adventure, and the competitors in theannual 5,500-kilometer Taklimakan Rally got that and a lot more besides, not the least of which was the exquisite beauty of the ever-changing landscape of the Xinjiang.