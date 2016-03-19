What's new

Western brands blurred on China TV

LOL, like a child on a tantrum
Chinese TV stations have been blurring out Western brand logos in their programmes, in a show of support for China's Xinjiang cotton campaign.
The move has delayed some broadcasts, as post-production editors censor everything from T-shirts to shoes.

Xinjiang cotton: Western brands blurred on China TV

Western brands are being targeted in China for expressing concern over Uyghur forced labour claims.
