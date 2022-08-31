What's new

Western ambassadors in Saudi Arabia and their impressions on Islam

MultaniGuy

MultaniGuy

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 6, 2017
11,356
-1
11,033
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
1) Usually when western expatriates live in Saudi Arabia they think it is impossible to convert a Muslim to Christianity.

2) Some Western expatriates do feel afraid living in Saudi Arabia, and then somebody said because that is Saudi Arabia.

So the Western expatriates live in ARAMCO or in gated compounds separate from the local Muslim population.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

MultaniGuy
Stories from Saudi Arabia - Your views
Replies
6
Views
462
MultaniGuy
MultaniGuy
The SC
Saudi Arabia’s Booming and This Time It Isn’t Only About Oil
Replies
0
Views
127
The SC
The SC
K
IMF: Overall Saudi Arabian GDP Projected to Grow 7.6% in 2022
2 3
Replies
31
Views
1K
Khan2727
K
K
  • Poll
King Abdulaziz University in Saudi Arabia is the highest-ranked university in the Muslim world - Pathetic state of education in the Muslim world
Replies
2
Views
477
Khan2727
K
Viet
Vietnam and Saudi Arabia to promote ties
Replies
1
Views
267
ChineseTiger1986
ChineseTiger1986

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom