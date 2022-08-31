Western ambassadors in Saudi Arabia and their impressions on Islam

MultaniGuy
Feb 6, 2017
1) Usually when western expatriates live in Saudi Arabia they think it is impossible to convert a Muslim to Christianity.
2) Some Western expatriates do feel afraid living in Saudi Arabia, and then somebody said because that is Saudi Arabia.
So the Western expatriates live in ARAMCO or in gated compounds separate from the local Muslim population.
