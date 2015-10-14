West vs East Pakistan - Separation debate on economical stand

Homo Sapiens
Feb 3, 2015
Out of 100 Rupees Pakistan govt. got from East Pakistan as revenue and foreign currency, 75 rupees were diverted to West Pakistan and 25 rupees were spend in East Pakistan to build some show projects to sooth the resentment. These are such projects.
If Pakistani central govt. were genuinely impartial to distribute the national resources then why East Pakistan's real per capita income was stagnant for whole 24 years period? while West Pakistan doubled? Whatever development happened in East, ten times more happened in the West. Be it industrial plants, educational institutes, power plants, road infrastructure, govt. jobs everything.
