West vs East Pakistan - Separation debate on economical stand

Mage said:









Even Nawaz Sharif had to talk about Bangladesh and the injustices there between 47-71 after being ousted by your supreme court.



Here's what your current Prime Minister said about East Pakistan:



Your current prime minister says this, your previous prime minister also talked about it and here some of you chest thumping guys are trying to feel good desperately.



No one said there was no development in East Pakistan. Heck lots of development happened in the British period also. Now be grateful to the Brits? Look at the development of the eastern wing and compare it with the development of the West Side. How much money from the govt was spent on West side compared to the east side? Anyone justify it please. And why Mujib was not allowed to be the pm after winning the election in the condition set by the military?



Label us as traitors and feel good about it. That's all you can do now. @Joe Shearer @waz Suddenly Pakistanis caring about Bangladesh now... @BHarwana would you bother to explain why there were such huge income disparities between two wings? @Imran Khan told you bro, you are not totally over it either.Even Nawaz Sharif had to talk about Bangladesh and the injustices there between 47-71 after being ousted by your supreme court.Here's what your current Prime Minister said about East Pakistan:Your current prime minister says this, your previous prime minister also talked about it and here some of you chest thumping guys are trying to feel good desperately.No one said there was no development in East Pakistan. Heck lots of development happened in the British period also. Now be grateful to the Brits? Look at the development of the eastern wing and compare it with the development of the West Side. How much money from the govt was spent on West side compared to the east side? Anyone justify it please. And why Mujib was not allowed to be the pm after winning the election in the condition set by the military?Label us as traitors and feel good about it. That's all you can do now. @Slav Defence Click to expand...

Income disparity? Do you know that it's normal to have disparity between two provinces on the basis of resources (including able human resources)? Or do you expect that provinces with more resources and able people should also earn the same as the provinces with low resources and less abled people?Even there is income disparity between Indian states, a country which you guys follow blindly ..There are two ways of bringing up the socio economic indicators.. 1- start paying low skilled people without them doing anything... Or 2 - slowly build the infrastructure, schools, universities dams, industries etc from the money of the more developed areas so that people who convert into skilled work force can be absorbed. The state was doing exactly the same i.e. No free money, but slowly develop the area.. But you guys wanted everything...