What's new

West vs East Pakistan - Separation debate on economical stand

Homo Sapiens

Homo Sapiens

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 3, 2015
8,541
-3
20,040
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
Out of 100 Rupees Pakistan govt. got from East Pakistan as revenue and foreign currency, 75 rupees were diverted to West Pakistan and 25 rupees were spend in East Pakistan to build some show projects to sooth the resentment. These are such projects.

If Pakistani central govt. were genuinely impartial to distribute the national resources then why East Pakistan's real per capita income was stagnant for whole 24 years period? while West Pakistan doubled? Whatever development happened in East, ten times more happened in the West. Be it industrial plants, educational institutes, power plants, road infrastructure, govt. jobs everything.
 
Last edited:
M

Mage

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2016
5,175
-6
7,093
Country
Japan
Location
Sweden
Suddenly Pakistanis caring about Bangladesh now...

@BHarwana would you bother to explain why there were such huge income disparities between two wings?

@Imran Khan told you bro, you are not totally over it either.
Even Nawaz Sharif had to talk about Bangladesh and the injustices there between 47-71 after being ousted by your supreme court.

Here's what your current Prime Minister said about East Pakistan:

Your current prime minister says this, your previous prime minister also talked about it and here some of you chest thumping guys are trying to feel good desperately.

No one said there was no development in East Pakistan. Heck lots of development happened in the British period also. Now be grateful to the Brits? Look at the development of the eastern wing and compare it with the development of the West Side. How much money from the govt was spent on West side compared to the east side? Anyone justify it please. And why Mujib was not allowed to be the pm after winning the election in the condition set by the military?

Label us as traitors and feel good about it. That's all you can do now. @Slav Defence @Joe Shearer @waz
 
M

Mage

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2016
5,175
-6
7,093
Country
Japan
Location
Sweden
BHarwana said:
@Mage I am not going to argue with you. You are at liberty to say what ever you want I am just saying what was given to east Pakistan a country not bigger than district jhang.

I have not yet finished my project posting so please be my guest and bash. If I am posting any thing out of the context of history be my guest to report me it is your right. But if my claims are backed by history and those buildings exist in Bangladesh then please bare me.
Click to expand...
Buildings from British period also remain in current Bangladesh. That does not excuse the exploitation.

Please discuss about the income disparities between two sides, you if have the neutrality to see things from both perspectives. If you can't then go back to Indian Rupee devaluation thread.
 
PakSword

PakSword

MODERATOR
Dec 6, 2015
17,887
55
33,922
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Mage said:
Suddenly Pakistanis caring about Bangladesh now...

@BHarwana would you bother to explain why there were such huge income disparities between two wings?

@Imran Khan told you bro, you are not totally over it either.
Even Nawaz Sharif had to talk about Bangladesh and the injustices there between 47-71 after being ousted by your supreme court.

Here's what your current Prime Minister said about East Pakistan:

Your current prime minister says this, your previous prime minister also talked about it and here some of you chest thumping guys are trying to feel good desperately.

No one said there was no development in East Pakistan. Heck lots of development happened in the British period also. Now be grateful to the Brits? Look at the development of the eastern wing and compare it with the development of the West Side. How much money from the govt was spent on West side compared to the east side? Anyone justify it please. And why Mujib was not allowed to be the pm after winning the election in the condition set by the military?

Label us as traitors and feel good about it. That's all you can do now. @Slav Defence @Joe Shearer @waz
Click to expand...
Income disparity? Do you know that it's normal to have disparity between two provinces on the basis of resources (including able human resources)? Or do you expect that provinces with more resources and able people should also earn the same as the provinces with low resources and less abled people?

Even there is income disparity between Indian states, a country which you guys follow blindly ..

There are two ways of bringing up the socio economic indicators.. 1- start paying low skilled people without them doing anything... Or 2 - slowly build the infrastructure, schools, universities dams, industries etc from the money of the more developed areas so that people who convert into skilled work force can be absorbed. The state was doing exactly the same i.e. No free money, but slowly develop the area.. But you guys wanted everything...
 
Dubious

Dubious

RETIRED MOD
Jul 22, 2012
37,760
80
72,157
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Michael Corleone said:
what i regret is the absolute disregard towards patriotism by that led to the breakup. imo pakistan (in the form it was founded on) shouldn't have happened... hindustan should have been united and if not at the very least pakistan (east+ west) should have been wiser against the conspiracy of india in weakening it.
Click to expand...
It is true there were a lot of problems and differences....

What happened HAS ALREADY HAPPENED! Repeating the negative can only be used as a historical example so learn from it.
The positives can also be a historical example so learn from it too!

We have had enough threads about negativity and so far all we generated is hate...I doubt hate generates any learning outcomes!

So, I am trying something new for 2 reasons:

1) Many dont even know of these infrastructures and have used blanket statements that nothing was done! Such political statements produce hate and I am just trying to balance it off by some positiveness

2) Documentation (hence the sticky thread) : As an account that it was not all bad
 
Dubious

Dubious

RETIRED MOD
Jul 22, 2012
37,760
80
72,157
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Mage said:
Suddenly Pakistanis caring about Bangladesh now...

@BHarwana would you bother to explain why there were such huge income disparities between two wings?

@Imran Khan told you bro, you are not totally over it either.
Even Nawaz Sharif had to talk about Bangladesh and the injustices there between 47-71 after being ousted by your supreme court.

Here's what your current Prime Minister said about East Pakistan:

Your current prime minister says this, your previous prime minister also talked about it and here some of you chest thumping guys are trying to feel good desperately.

No one said there was no development in East Pakistan. Heck lots of development happened in the British period also. Now be grateful to the Brits? Look at the development of the eastern wing and compare it with the development of the West Side. How much money from the govt was spent on West side compared to the east side? Anyone justify it please. And why Mujib was not allowed to be the pm after winning the election in the condition set by the military?

Label us as traitors and feel good about it. That's all you can do now. @Slav Defence @Joe Shearer @waz
Click to expand...
Mage said:
Buildings from British period also remain in current Bangladesh. That does not excuse the exploitation.

Please discuss about the income disparities between two sides, you if have the neutrality to see things from both perspectives. If you can't then go back to Indian Rupee devaluation thread.
Click to expand...
This isnt a thread about British period, you are free to open that!

As for your questions, some have been answered on this thread...In 20 yrs if so much can be built ...Do you think there was no money being channeled into East Pakistan? Was it not govt money? It was loans that West paid back after 1971! We didnt even dump the loans on you guys!

As for Mujib...that is a question you need to ask the politics of that time?! There was a political divide and there was no denying it!

However, in my opinion it was for the better....The countries were parted with a large part of india in between, if not 1971, we would have fought in another year! Fighting was inevitable!
 
M

Mage

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2016
5,175
-6
7,093
Country
Japan
Location
Sweden
PakSword said:
Income disparity? Do you know that it's normal to have disparity between two provinces on the basis of resources (including able human resources)?
Click to expand...
Well I just saw the post of @Dubious about the purpose of this thread. So I'm gonna excuse myself from this thread. Just one thing, why the disproportionate way of spending the govt did in two sides? Look at the amount spent in the western wing in relation to the eastern wing. If the eastern side was poorer, shouldn't the govt put more money there?

Anyway this is not the thread for this kind of discussion. So I'll leave this thread. Carry on.
 
PakSword

PakSword

MODERATOR
Dec 6, 2015
17,887
55
33,922
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Mage said:
That does
Click to expand...
Exactly how present Bangladesh was exploited? What West Pakistan looted from East Pakistan? Can you please be specific? You are comparing your case with British? It's a joke man. British took away gold, diamonds etc from India... What do you have to show to the world that Pakistan stole from you guys? Except the Bangladeshi refugees who still live in Pakistan
 
BHarwana

BHarwana

MODERATOR
Sep 24, 2016
24,815
20
38,284
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
PakSword said:
Exactly how present Bangladesh was exploited? What West Pakistan looted from East Pakistan? Can you please be specific? You are comparing your case with British? It's a joke man. British took away gold, diamonds etc from India... What do you have to show to the world that Pakistan stole from you guys? Except the Bangladeshi refugees who still live in Pakistan
Click to expand...
Don't engage his sole purpose is deflection. The development is speaking for it self and no one can deny it.
 
CHACHA"G"

CHACHA"G"

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 18, 2016
3,414
7
5,571
Country
Australia
Location
Pakistan
@BHarwana , @PakSword ,, They need us as scapegoat ……………. It is like if you put moon on their one hand and sun on other they will still blame every thing on us...…….
It all started right after 47 ,,,,,,,, First they used language then propaganda used JUT , all studies show JUT industry was on decline in early 50s worldwide and took a nose dive in 60s but they still use it,...…
 
M

Mage

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2016
5,175
-6
7,093
Country
Japan
Location
Sweden
Dubious said:
As for your questions, some have been answered on this thread...In 20 yrs if so much can be built ...Do you think there was no money being channeled into East Pakistan? Was it not govt money? It was loans that West paid back after 1971! We
Click to expand...
The amount being spent was not enough. And very disproportionate compared to the western wing. While East side contributed to most of the exports.

And we didn't inherit your Forex reserves either although it was mostly earned by us. Neither we received any compensation after our country was destroyed thanks to your military activities. That pretty much evens it out.

Like I said, have fun in this thread. If you want to feel good. Although you guys like to claim you are over it. Inside you guys do still feel some burn. So please, use this thread to comfort yourselves.
 
D

Destranator

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 20, 2018
2,026
-2
3,604
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
Mage said:
Well I just saw the post of @Dubious about the purpose of this thread. So I'm gonna excuse myself from this thread. Just one thing, why the disproportionate way of spending the govt did in two sides? Look at the amount spent in the western wing in relation to the eastern wing. If the eastern side was poorer, shouldn't the govt put more money there?

Anyway this is not the thread for this kind of discussion. So I'll leave this thread. Carry on.
Click to expand...
The hilarious assumption here is that all the tax collected in the entire country belonged to West Pakistanis by default and therefore anything built in EP was charity from WP.

The fact that the irony is not even realised is very telling.

The intent behind this thread is to whitewash all the atrocities and discrimination by WP by claiming complete ownership of the little development work done during the period.

It is like saying "2+2=4. I therefore now own the field of mathematics".

Pakistanis as people are no better or worse than us. The problem lies with the way they are taught history: It is out of sync wih reality and common sense.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Zarvan
Zahir Ebrahim: The Niggers of Pakistan
Replies
2
Views
2K
haviZsultan
haviZsultan
E
The East Unleashed
Replies
0
Views
698
eastunleashed
E
MuZammiL Dr. s[1]n
The Silent Soldier l DG ISI Lt. General Akhtar Abdur Rahman
Replies
3
Views
14K
PDF
PDF
BATMAN
Is the war in Afghanistan worth it?
Replies
8
Views
3K
Tuahaa
Tuahaa

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom