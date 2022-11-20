What's new

West view on China, Russia and Iran

Muhammed45

Muhammed45

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
8,852
-9
14,876
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of

Top Pentagon official warns Middle East partners to limit China ties​

www.axios.com

Top Pentagon official warns Middle East partners to limit China ties

“I understand the temptation to hedge," but "Beijing will not be able to get the region together against Iran."
www.axios.com www.axios.com

Kahl to Gulf states: Why work with Russia when it is funding Iran?​

Kahl to Gulf states: Why work with Russia when it is funding Iran? - Breaking Defense

Speaking in the Gulf, Colin Kahl, undersecretary of defense for policy, said that Russia’s decision to buy military drones from Iran for the ongoing war in Ukraine will have blowback in the region.
breakingdefense.com

US slams deepening Iran Russia alliance

Pentagon warns Iran not to aid Russia's war against Ukraine

Read more: https://www.al-monitor.com/original...aid-russias-war-against-ukraine#ixzz7l9Paz4T2

Pentagon Wary of Russia-Iran Cooperation​

foreignpolicy.com

Pentagon Wary of Russia-Iran Cooperation

Top Defense Department official warns Middle East allies that Moscow is not a reliable partner.
foreignpolicy.com foreignpolicy.com

Pentagon: Despite Russia’s war, China still top threat to US​

apnews.com

Pentagon: Despite Russia's war, China still top threat to US

WASHINGTON (AP) — China remains the greatest security challenge for the United States despite Russia's war in Ukraine, and the threat from Beijing will determine how the U.S. military is equipped and shaped for the future, according to a new Pentagon defense strategy.
apnews.com apnews.com

What the Pentagon’s new report on China means for US strategy — including on Taiwan​


US wrestles with Russian, Iranian provocations in the Middle East
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
US is running low on some weapons and ammunition to transfer to Ukraine
Replies
4
Views
120
Menthol
Menthol
Battlion25
Iran is sending a hell'va alot of weapons into Russia's campaign - Ukraine officials are now blaming Iran of murdering Ukraine civilians
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
75
Views
2K
Hack-Hook
Hack-Hook
beijingwalker
China urges all citizens to evacuate Ukraine, indicating Russia may escalate the war
2 3
Replies
38
Views
922
MH.Yang
MH.Yang
beijingwalker
German spy chief: 'Russia is the storm, China is climate change'
2 3
Replies
32
Views
820
jamal18
J
beijingwalker
U.S. says Iran supplying drones to Russia violates U.N. resolution
2
Replies
17
Views
536
etylo
E

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom