West view on China, Russia and Iran

Top Pentagon official warns Middle East partners to limit China ties
“I understand the temptation to hedge," but "Beijing will not be able to get the region together against Iran."
Kahl to Gulf states: Why work with Russia when it is funding Iran?
Speaking in the Gulf, Colin Kahl, undersecretary of defense for policy, said that Russia’s decision to buy military drones from Iran for the ongoing war in Ukraine will have blowback in the region.
US slams deepening Iran Russia alliance
Pentagon warns Iran not to aid Russia's war against Ukraine
Pentagon Wary of Russia-Iran Cooperation
Top Defense Department official warns Middle East allies that Moscow is not a reliable partner.
Pentagon: Despite Russia’s war, China still top threat to US
WASHINGTON (AP) — China remains the greatest security challenge for the United States despite Russia's war in Ukraine, and the threat from Beijing will determine how the U.S. military is equipped and shaped for the future, according to a new Pentagon defense strategy.
What the Pentagon’s new report on China means for US strategy — including on Taiwan
US wrestles with Russian, Iranian provocations in the Middle East