West refused to invest in "Muslim Pakistan", China then filled in the void

HydraChess said: LOL! Count the number of Muslims living in China and then count those in USA. Count how many Muslims want to go to US and then count those who want to go to China. Click to expand...

And where were the West when USA invaded Iraq? Where was United Nations? Where was the diplomacy?The West deserves to be blamed for not being fair to countries of the developing world like China or Saudi Arabia.Haha, you moron, only for a higher education.