West Indies to play three rescheduled ODIs against Pakistan in June 2022

West Indies to play three rescheduled ODIs against Pakistan in June

AFP
28 Mar, 2022


281854121b54724.jpg



LAHORE: Pakistan announced Monday that the West Indies will play three one-day internationals in Rawalpindi in June after the matches were postponed by the pandemic last year.

"Rawalpindi will host the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League matches against the West Indies at the Pindi Cricket Stadium from June 8-12," the Pakistan Cricket Board announced.


The West Indies will arrive in Islamabad on June 5 for the One-Day Internationals.
The ODIs were part of the West Indies' tour of Pakistan in December 2021. But after five Covid-19 cases were reported on the West Indies side, the matches were postponed.

West Indies had to leave the tour after playing three T20Is last year.

"Now the West Indies have also agreed to play three T20Is in early 2023, the schedule of which will be announced in due course," the cricket board added.

Series schedule:

June 8 - 1st ODI, Rawalpindi
June 10 - 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi
June 12 - 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi
KARACHI: Pakistan’s upcoming three-match One-day International series against the West Indies will be played in Multan instead of Rawalpindi, where it was scheduled to be held originally, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Monday.

Although the PCB did not mention the reason for the change in venue in its statement, it is widely understood that it has been made due to the ongoing political tensions in the country and the possibility of a sit-in by former prime minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf to be staged from Wednesday.

The one-dayers — part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League — will now be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium on June 8, 10 and 12.

Pakistan’s preparatory camp for the series will be held in Lahore from June 1-4 before the squad moves to Multan on June 5.

The West Indies squad will arrive in Islamabad on June 6 and will travel to Multan on a charter flight.

Published in Dawn, May 31st, 2022
 

