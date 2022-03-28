West Indies to play three rescheduled ODIs against Pakistan in June 2022

.,.,

KARACHI: Pakistan’s upcoming three-match One-day International series against the West Indies will be played in Multan instead of Rawalpindi, where it was scheduled to be held originally, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Monday.



Although the PCB did not mention the reason for the change in venue in its statement, it is widely understood that it has been made due to the ongoing political tensions in the country and the possibility of a sit-in by former prime minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf to be staged from Wednesday.



The one-dayers — part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League — will now be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium on June 8, 10 and 12.



Pakistan’s preparatory camp for the series will be held in Lahore from June 1-4 before the squad moves to Multan on June 5.



The West Indies squad will arrive in Islamabad on June 6 and will travel to Multan on a charter flight.



