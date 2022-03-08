What's new

West feeling impact of Russia sanctions too as oil and gas prices soar

West feeling impact of Russia sanctions too as oil and gas prices soar | Larry Elliott

Europe’s vulnerability to loss of Russian energy supplies helps explain relative caution on sanctions
At the start of 2022, the EU was paying €190m a day for the natural gas it received from Russia, but by the end of last week this daily figure had risen to €610m. The further increase in gas prices since means the bill will now be even higher.

I think Russia choose this period to attack Ukraine is becos of this trump card. EU cant afford to sanction on this sector and still need Russia. High inflation will hit EU very hard , slowly the western regime will ask the western media to shut their mouth against Russia aggression and accept Russia attack on Ukraine. The biggest loser is Ukraine.

@Viet Dont beat the hand that feeds you. You need Russia, better talk to Russian nicely. You surely dont want to pay 4-5 times the actual amount a month ago for natural gas unless you want to go back to burning dirty coal.
 

