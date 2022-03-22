What's new

West Bengal: Mob torches houses in Birbhum following the murder of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh, 8 burnt alive

lightoftruth

lightoftruth

Kolkata: At least eight people were burnt alive after a mob set their houses on fire in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Monday. An investigation has been initiated by police into the matter.


According to fire department officials, the incident took place after the alleged killing of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader who served as the panchayat leader in Birbhum.


An irate mob barged into the Bogtui village situated on the outskirts of the Rampurhat town and set 10 to 12 houses on fire late last night.


This morning, 7 bodies were recovered from one house. Initially, 10 deaths were reported but the numbers were not correct, a total of 8 people have died. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted, said Manoj Malviya, West Bengal DGP.


The body of Bhadu Sheikh, the TMC panchayat deputy chief of Barshal village, was found in the area on Monday, police said. Further investigation is underway in the matter.


Talking about the incident, West Bengal DGP Manoj Malviya said, "An hour after the news of the murder of TMC leader Bahadur Sheikh last night, 7-8 nearby houses were set on fire. 11 people arrested in this regard. The concerned SDPO and Rampurhat Incharge have been removed from their post."


"This morning, 7 bodies were recovered from one house. Initially, 10 deaths were reported but the numbers were not correct, a total of 8 people have died. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted," he added.


https://www.thehindu.com/news/natio...ders-murder/article65248532.ece?homepage=true

President Rule should be applied.
 
Deltadart

Deltadart

What happened? Did anybody spiked their fish?
 

