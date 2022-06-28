What's new

West Bengal media on Padma Bridge

Bengal71 said:
Haha combination of good reporting and sensationalism.
Not passengers but the transportation of goods from Kolkata to NE is what the West Bengal media are highly expectant of. This will open Indian NE doors to the Kolkata merchant people.

I think Kolkata will tremendously benefit from the opening of the Padma Bridge. I would say, it will get more benefits BD itself will get.

Kolkata is waiting for the opening of the railway transportation of goods. Whichever Indian company in the west of West Bengal wants to do business/ trade with the NE must set up centers of operations in Kolkata. It means more economic activities there.

No wonder, people in West Bengal are celebrating.

Where is @Protest_again ? Why he is not thanking BD for this trade bonus to his landlocked Assam?
 

