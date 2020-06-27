What's new

West attempts Russia’s “Color Revolution”

TheImmortal

Mar 11, 2017
As many on this board note I have been highly critical of Russia’s West Appeasing policy. Russia has no allies and constantly thru Iran under the bus to score brownie points with the west. I correctly pointed out that the West is encircling (troops, color revolutions in Eastern European countries, missile interceptors that were aimed at “iran” yeah right) eventually going for the kill on Russia as it is the weakest out of the two superpowers (China and Russia). It is doing the same on Iran, in order to isolate China by itselfz

Well ladies and gentlemen you are seeing the water start to boil. Make no mistake the west will never stop seeking the end of a bi-polar world .

Hopefully naive traitors on this board who think appeasement with the West will lead to some mutual respect and understanding. No it will be mean the CIA now has a front door into your house to start weakening the foundation for a color Revolution. And the CIA has all the time in the world to set the pieces in motion.


 
