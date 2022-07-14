What's new

West Asian Quad news : Food parks to be established in India with UAE funding UAE will invest $2 billion to develop a series of integrated food parks

India is referred 10 times in the joint statement of I2U2. Significant outcomes for India.

Highlights the issue of food security. Points to food corridor between India & UAE as a "solution to problem".

US Prez Biden says "India is a major food producers in the world" as he points to the 2 projects I2U2 has announced in India.

I2U2 Food parks to come up Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh; Food commodities like banana, patato, rice are being considered for production



its working.
 

