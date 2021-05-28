Were tandoori foods such as naan and tandoori chicken part of ancient Pakistani cuisine?Some of the earliest clay ovens, also called tandoor, have been found in Indus Civilization. The most noteworthy excavations are in the early Harappan phase on the Makran coast, including the mound site of Balakot, Pakistan.By 3200 BC, each house had an oven in settlements across the Indus Valley Civilization. Small clay/mud plastered ovens resembling the tandoor with a side door have been found in Harappa, Mohenjodaro, and other Indus sites.