We're proud that people in Bangladesh support us like that, says Argentina coach Scaloni

Argentina's manager Lionel Scaloni, ahead of their round of 16 game against Australia on Sunday, attended the press conference and there he was asked about the overwhelming support for his team outside Argentina.

The support for the Argentina football team in Bangladesh is beyond imagination and it's felt every four years when the FIFA World Cup is on. So when Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia in their opening fixture, at least half of the football fans in the country were stunned and silent.

But they got their voice back when Lionel Messi and Co. got back on track with two vital wins and made the round of 16. Recently, the FIFA and Argentine media praised Bangladeshi fans' passion for football. But probably the fans, miles apart, waited for Messi or some other player to acknowledge it.

Their wish got served. Well, almost. Argentina's manager Lionel Scaloni, ahead of their round of 16 game against Australia on Sunday, attended the press conference and there he was asked about the overwhelming support for his team outside Argentina.

"What the national team shirt transmits is crazy," said Scaloni. "It makes us proud that people in Bangladesh are supporting Argentina like that. We'll give our best, it's football, anything can happen, but the feeling is good."

Earlier, the Argentina football team played a friendly match against Nigeria at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka in September 2013. Playing before a sell-out crowd, the two-time World Cup winners Argentina won the game 3-1.


