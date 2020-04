"It was a very proud moment for me as well as the entire Air India crew when we heard from Pakistan ATC praising our special flight operations to Europe," one of the senior captains of the special flights told exclusively to ANI.



"As we entered in the Pakistan's Flight Information Region (FIR) and the Pakistan Air Traffic Controller (ATC) greeted us 'Assalaam Alaikum!' This is Karachi's control welcoming Air India for relief flights to Frankfurt," the senior captain quoted the Pakistan ATC as saying.



"Confirm are you operating relief flights for Frankfurt," the Pak ATC further said.



"AFFIRM," said the Air India captain in Pakistan's airspace.



"You are cleared direct to exit point Kebud request estimate crossing Kebud (Exit)," came response from the ATC.



Air India captain replied, saying "Cleared direct Kebud, Thank you."



At this, the Pakistan ATC showered praise on Air India.



"We are proud of you that in a pandemic situation you are operating flights, Good Luck!"



"Thank you so much," responded the captain of India's national carrier.

