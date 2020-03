‘We’re Fucked’ : US Aircraft Carrier Outbreak Sends Troops Scrambling

And the fallout isn’t just aboard the USS Roosevelt. In Kuwait, the brigade deployed to deter Iran is now caught in the Pentagon’s 60-day movement freeze.



“We’re fucked.”

“This wasn’t a normal deployment. It was truly no notice. Dudes’ lives are in a shit place back home because of how fast we had to leave.”