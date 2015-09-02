Were all Indians multi-millionaires in 0 AD?

When you meet Hindu nationalists all of them would tell you how India had the highest GDP per capita thousands of years ago and have you belief each Indian walked the streets with a Golden crown on their head. Then comes the Muslim invader followed by the Brit who take everything and leaves Indians poor as dirt.



The reality is most people were rural villagers if one turned the clock back a thousand years and most lived under squalid conditions in every region of the world, including Europe. There is no archeological evidence of wealthy Utopias from those times.



I believe average quality of life in any country today is far better than anytime before. This includes African countries, India and other 3rd world countries.



3rd world are not what they are because of 'stolen wealth', it's just that they could not keep pace with the rest of the world. But that's not to say that they live any worse than they did in the past. Modern tech and essential medicines have reached the poorest communities and life is much better for a modern slum living Indian compared to a 0 AD Indian.